(KMAland) -- Six Lourdes Central Catholic, four Palmyra and two Johnson County Central athletes were named to the Class D1 District 2 All-District Team on Wednesday.
Lourdes’ group was headlined by juniors Blake Miller, Beau Lee, Aidan Aldana, Joseph Kearney and Will Funke, as well as senior Drew Walton. The Knights also received honorable mentions for seniors Braeden Chipman, Harrison Benedict and Kameron Monahan.
Palmyra’s all-district choices went to seniors Connor Kapke and Caleb Jung, junior Andrew Waltke and freshman Drew Erhart. Their honorable mention choices were junior Dedrick Dowding and senior Nate Palm.
Johnson County Central seniors Hunter Haughton and Dalton Berkebile were both all-district picks. Honorable mentions went to senior Calvin Antholz and junior Sam Agena.
View the complete list of all-district honorees for D1-2 linked below.