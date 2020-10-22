(Nebraska City) -- The Lourdes Central Catholic Knights will put their five-game winning streak on the line Thursday when they face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in a Class D-1 opener.
"We are feeling pretty good," Coach Jon Borer said. "We started with two rough games, but have been able to win five in a row. I think the kids are feeling good. We are healthy and excited to play Thursday night."
The Knights opened the season with back-to-back losses to Falls City Sacred Heart and Guardian Angels Central Catholic, who are both playoff teams. They have since peeled off straight victories over Johnson-Brock, Palmyra, Conestoga, Freeman and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer by margins of 30, 38, 32, 40 and 30.
Their latest victory came in a 54-24 defeat of Palmyra.
"We were really able to execute pretty well on offense and defense," Borer said. "Having all our kids back healthy really makes a big difference. It just helps in execution. Our kids feel good about the way we finished the regular season."
This year marks the first for the Lourdes program under Coach Borer, who replaced Clay Carlton. It does not appear they've missed a beat thus far.
"We had a lot of kids back," Borer said. "I knew we had a shot at a pretty good season. I felt strongly we would be a playoff team, I thought 5-2, 5-3, 6-2, 7-1 were potential places we could be. We are rolling right now and I feel we are in a good spot. If you are not getting better, you're getting worse. We are getting better every week."
Injuries have forced the Knights to rely on multiple quarterbacks, but they have made the most of it with Vance Weninger and Blake Miller sharing the snaps.
Aidan Aldana has led Lourdes rushing attack with 561 yards and eight scores while Weninger and Miller have also been crucial in the rushing game.
When they do throw the ball, Harrison Benedict and Joe Kearney have been the go-to receivers for Weninger and Miller.
The Knights' offense has performed at a high rate this season, despite what Coach Borer calls an early-season fumbling problem.
"I think we've corrected that," Borer said. "Our kids bought in. They realized it was something we needed to fix and I think we've done that."
Defensively, Lourdes has been aggressive, which has made them susceptible to big plays, but Borer feels they have also cleaned that up.
"I think we've corrected it," he said. "Anytime you have those areas of weakness that you are able to strengthen, that's a good feeling and I think we've been able to do that."
The Knights are the No. 9 seed on their side of the bracket and will face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the opening round.
The Bulldogs also enter the postseason at 5-2 and have shown a balanced offense this season with 894 passing yards and 1,406 yards on the ground. They've also scored 38 touchdowns this season.
"They are well-coached," Borer said. "They have some good talent. They're not real deep, I think they only have 15 kids on their roster, but those top eight are really talented."
The Knights' aforementioned defensive aggressiveness has particularly hurt them in the play-action game this year, which they will need to avoid against the Bulldogs, who love the play-action, according to Borer.
"We talked a lot about that this week and emphasized it," he said. "Hopefully, we can limit their big plays and make tackles in open space."
Offensively, Borer feels his team will need to adapt to the many defensive looks that might be thrown at them.
"It's been interesting to show our kids all these different fronts they could show us," he said. "But our scheme is put together so that we can adapt to those. If we can protect the football, limit mistakes and limit their big plays, we have a shot."
The complete interview with Coach Borer can be heard below.