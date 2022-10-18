(Nebraska City) -- The youthful Lourdes Central Catholic football team is riding a three-game win streak into the state playoffs.
The Knights (4-4) finished out their regular season this past Thursday with a third straight victory, routing Falls City Sacred Heart in a 40-0 triumph.
“Sacred Heart is a perennial power,” Lourdes Central Catholic head coach Jon Borer told KMA Sports. “(Sacred Heart head coach) Doug Goltz does a great job, and they’re always well-coached and well-prepared. Somebody told me that is the first time they’ve been shut out by anybody since 2005, and I’m not sure in the history of Doug Goltz’s Sacred Heart against Lourdes Central Catholic we’ve ever beat them like that.”
While the Irish were beat up with several key injuries, it was still a 40-point win that the Knights are going to bottle up with hopes of taking with them into the postseason. And they’re not about to apologize for any wins after a 1-4 start.
“We are a young team and improving every week,” Borer said. “Our kids were ready to go, and they wanted to play well. They had a little bit of confidence with wins in the last two games, and they were fired up. It was one of those games where we didn’t make many mistakes.”
Junior quarterback Nolan Beccard had a big game with 170 yards passing, 56 yards rushing and four total offensive touchdowns. Junior Miles Poppleton had a strong performance outside with four catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Vance Wenninger added 71 yards rushing, 55 yards receiving and one touchdown of each.
Meanwhile, Poppleton had a huge game on defense with 20 tackles while sophomore Robert Honeysuckle added 12 tackles and sophomore Gio Lopez posted two tackles for loss. Along with pitching the shutout, the Knights forced three turnovers with sophomore Brady Schnitzer (INT), junior Isaac Bruggeman (FR) and Lopez (FR) contributing to those.
“Coming out of last year, we really only had two kids with real varsity experience from the year before,” Coach Borer said. “A lot of times people ask how (you’re going to be), and I really didn’t know. I thought we had some talent, but our kids had to grow and understand what it’s like to play in a varsity game. We took some lumps.”
It hardly helped the Knights that they had to grow through a murderer’s row of talented and successful teams to open the year. Coach Borer’s squad took losses to Freeman, Palmyra, BDS and Johnson-Brock in their first five games, mixing in a win over Johnson County Central.
“If you go 1-4, sometimes it’s easy for teams to feel down and feel bad for yourself,” Borer said, “but our kids didn’t. They rallied. Our motto since that Johnson-Brock game has been getting better and nothing else matters. We have to get better every single day in every phase, and while we still have some room to grow, I think we’ve gotten better every week. Our kids have been ready to go and ready to play, and it’s exciting. We want to keep going and keep improving in the postseason.”
Lourdes Central Catholic is the No. 10 seed in the East Bracket of Class D2 and will travel to No. 7 seed Lawrence-Nelson (7-1) on Thursday for a 5:30 kickoff.
“They’re a good football team,” Borer said. “They’re well-coached and very aggressive defensively. Offensively, they throw a lot of formations at you, they have a talented quarterback and are big up front. It’s going to be a good opportunity for us to see where we’re at against a pretty good measuring stick.”
Lawrence-Nelson’s only loss of the season came to Falls City Sacred Heart back in Week 2, but they also have a dominant win over last year’s D2 state champions Kenesaw.
“We definitely have to tackle well,” Borer said. “That’s kind of been an issue in some of our games this year. We tackled very well against Sacred Heart, but the week before against (Humboldt-TRS) we did not tackle very well. Offensively, the biggest difference in the last three games versus the previous five is we are making big plays. We are making those contested catches, breaking a couple tackles and are able to keep those chains moving. We just have to keep the confidence and keep executing.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Borer from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.