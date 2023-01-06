(Nebraska City, Neb.) -- Lourdes Central Catholic girls basketball is navigating its way through a tough schedule and beginning to find success as the 2022-23 season progresses.
“I’m really proud of [my team],” Lourdes Central Catholic head coach Mark Madison said. “They got off to a really rough start. We have a really brutal schedule and they got shaken a little bit at first… but they’re still competing. Obviously, we didn’t wanna be 4-6 where we’re at, but we’ve been in a lot of close games.”
The Knights (4-6) took down Johnson-Brock (7-2) 43-35 on the road Tuesday in a low-scoring, grinding affair.
“[Johnson-Brock] averages quite a few points per game, so to hold them to 35 was just an unbelievable defensive effort,” Madison said. “We ran some man, we ran some zone, pressured them, we were changing constantly. They have a lot of weapons, so I was really proud. Sometimes when the shots don’t go down, the defense has to do it for you, and we got it done.”
The win over Johnson-Brock gets the Knights as a massive confidence booster for a team that had partially suffered at the hands of elite competition, losing four games decided by eight points or less. Every team to beat Lourdes Central Catholic this year has a win percentage of 75 percent or better.
“If we had won those four [games], we’d be feeling pretty good about ourselves and maybe wouldn’t bring the same intensity or enthusiasm to practice that we’re still doing,” Madison said. “As long as we look at it that way and we don’t despair, I think all these close games can pay dividends toward the end of the season. Those experiences can help you for those moments that are coming.”
Senior forward Avery Meyer has been the Knights’ star through the first 10 games, averaging 14.2 points per game.
“I’ve coached a lot of teams over the years and [Meyer] is one of the best kids I’ve ever had at being able to change her shot around the rim,” Madison said. “She’s really good at getting to the rim and even better at making difficult shots that are contested. That’s pretty special. Not every kid can do that.”
The sub .500 record means nothing to Lourdes Central Catholic, as Meyer and the senior-laden Knights will continue to seek improvement over the next month before the postseason approaches.
“We wanna keep competing,” Madison said. “They haven’t gotten discouraged and they keep competing. I don’t think our goals have really changed. We can play with anybody, so our goal is still to compete at state and win conference. It sounds crazy being 4-6 saying that, but we still have all the pieces we had at the beginning of the year. I don’t think the girls’ hopes or thoughts or goals have changed at all since the start.
The Knights will be back on the hardwood Friday for a home date against Falls City (NE).
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Madison from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.