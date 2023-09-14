(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic football faces its toughest test to date when they face D2 No. 5 BDS on Friday night.
The Knights are 3-0 after wins over Freeman, Palmyra and Johnson County Central.
"I feel good," Coach Jon Borer tells KMA Sports about his team's start to the season. "Last year, we were a very young football team. We brought almost everybody back, so we knew we'd be better, but you never know how much better. In the first two games, we saw what our kids were capable of. In the third game (against Johnson County Central), we were tested. That was good."
The Knights went 4-5 and made the playoffs with a youthful bunch last year. Their postseason berth came after a 1-4 start to the season. The growing pains of 2022 undoubtedly prepared Coach Borer's team for a breakthrough 2023 season.
"We learned a lot about who we were," he said. "The only thing that mattered was getting better. I saw a switch in the guys. We saw some confidence building, and the kids committed to working hard in the offseason. I'm excited about the trajectory of our team."
Senior quarterback Nolan Beccard has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Knights with 484 passing yards, six touchdowns, 393 rushing yards and 10 scores.
"Nolan stepped in with a lot of expectations," Borer said. "Our offense can be complex. If you're new, it can be tough. Nolan took a lot in and learned a lot. He's playing well this year and making good choices. He's much improved from last year."
Levi Anthens has rushed for 208 yards and one score, while Brady Schnitzer leads the receiving corps with 312 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Robert Honeysuckle has been all over the place defensively, with 48 tackles to lead the defense.
Lourdes gets a litmus test Friday night against BDS. The Eagles are 3-0 after shutout wins over High Plains, Superior and Blue Hill, outscoring their foes 138-0.
"BDS is a good football team," Borer said. "They're good defensively. Offensively, they want to run the ball. We have to bow our necks and continue to work hard."
Limiting miscues and BDS' big plays are vital to the Knights' success.
"Protecting the football is always major," Borer said. "It's something we've done this year. We've moved the ball when we've had it. That's important. We have to protect the football and execute. Those things are important to us. We understand they're a good football team. It's about how we're going to react to that."
Kirt Manion has reports from the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 and online at kmaland.com.
Hear the full interview with Coach Borer below.