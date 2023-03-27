(Nebraska City) -- The Lourdes Central Catholic track program wants to build off its strong start to the season.
The Knights participated in Wednesday's Pioneer Conference Indoor Meet. They finished second on the girls side with 78 points while the boys took seventh with 18 points.
Wednesday's meet allowed their young lineup to show their stuff.
"We have a lot of freshmen and underclassmen," Coach Michael Parde said. "It's nice, but you don't know what you're going to get. I had been impressed with what we had in practice. The young kids stepped up and picked up some medals. They were competitive. That was exciting to see. I'm looking forward to their development."
Senior Aspen Meyer highlighted Lourdes' showing with a championship in the high jump (5-00). Meyer should star in the high jump this year and was a state qualifier in the 200 last season. She also contributed to the Knights' winning 4x200 team on Wednesday.
Meyer and senior distance runner Evie Madison lead a young Lourdes lineup, while senior Rylan Esser leads the way for the boys. Esser finished fourth in the long jump Wednesday with a leap of 19-00.75 -- a personal record.
"When kids see the upperclassmen doing those things, they look to them," Parde said. "Those three seniors have picked up some younger kids not doing the detailed things and pulled them aside. When you have senior leadership like that, it translates down. I'm excited with what those three bring to the table."
They're far from a finished product, but Coach Parde likes the talent he has on his hands.
"Seeing these young kids compete, I think we'll be competitive all-around on the girls side," he said. "On the guys' side, I saw a lot of grit and determination. It's going to be jumps, short sprints and middle sprints that we'll be competitive in."
How much the Knights improve throughout the year hinges on their attention to detail.
"We have to stay true to our form," Parde said. "What I saw on film from our last meet will translate over. I feel like we pay attention to the details. When we pay attention to the details, that translates over."
Lourdes Central Catholic returns to action Tuesday at Wilber-Clatonia. Hear the full interview with Coach Parde below.