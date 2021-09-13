Blake Miller & Joe Kearney, Lourdes Central Catholic.jpg

Blake Miller & Joe Kearney, Lourdes Central Catholic

(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest Omaha World-Herald state football rankings.

The Knights are joined in the Class D-1 rankings by Weeping Water, which stayed put at No. 10. Other KMAland Nebraska schools that are ranked stayed in their same spots this week, too.

Plattsmouth is No. 3 in Class B, Ashland-Greenwood is No. 2 in Class C-1, Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock are Nos. 4 and 9 in D-2 and Sterling is still No. 1 in 6-Man.

View the complete rankings linked here

