(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest Omaha World-Herald state football rankings.
The Knights are joined in the Class D-1 rankings by Weeping Water, which stayed put at No. 10. Other KMAland Nebraska schools that are ranked stayed in their same spots this week, too.
Plattsmouth is No. 3 in Class B, Ashland-Greenwood is No. 2 in Class C-1, Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock are Nos. 4 and 9 in D-2 and Sterling is still No. 1 in 6-Man.
View the complete rankings linked here.