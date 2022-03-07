(Lincoln) -- Lourdes Central Catholic’s furious comeback came up just short on Monday morning in a Class D1 state boys basketball quarterfinal at Lincoln North Star.
Trailing by 19 with just over three minutes left in the third, the Knights (15-11) mounted a rally that had them within two of top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s (24-2).
“There’s so much fight in these boys,” Lourdes Central Catholic head coach Trevor Krenk told KMA Sports. “It doesn’t matter what they’re playing against, how tall the other team is or how much we were down by. We’re going to finish the game right and give it our all for 32 minutes.”
The run stretched about seven and a half minutes of game time and was spurred by an in-your-shorts man-to-man defense.
“We took a lot of pride in our defense all year,” Krenk said. “We knew we had the athletes to run a tough man-to-man. We let some things slip (today), but that’s going to happen against a really good team like St. Pat’s. Ninety percent of the time, I think we did our job.”
During the Lourdes Central Catholic rally, Beau Lee scored 10 of his 17 points while Zach Tesarek added eight of his 13. The duo hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to suddenly bring the Knights within a single possession with just under two minutes to go.
North Platte St. Patrick’s star Jack Heiss hit a free throw to push the lead to four, but Lourdes senior Blake Miller answered with a runner to cut the lead in half. Heiss calmly went to the free throw line and sank two, but the Knights couldn’t quite find the answer in their first trip to state since 2019 when the eight seniors were freshmen.
“These seniors really developed a culture at our school,” Krenk said. “They got the kids looking up now and really set the tone that this is what Lourdes basketball is supposed to be moving forward. Just keep fighting and give out our best effort.”
The senior class includes Hayden Beccard, Caleb Howard, Miller, Lee, Joe Kearney, Tesarek, John Bequette and Will Funke — a group that accounted for every minute played on Monday.
Brecken Erickson topped North Platte St. Patrick’s with 18 points while Heiss scored 16. View a complete video interview with Coach Krenk following the game below.