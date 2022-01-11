(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic claimed a 38-34 victory over Auburn Tuesday night in a closely-contested non-conference battle.
The Knights barely trailed but never held an insurmountable lead in their eighth win of the season.
"We are a scrappy group," said Lourdes Coach Mark Madison. "We aren't tall, but we are a savvy group that plays hard. What more could I ask for?"
The Knights never led by more than seven and took a 21-19 lead into halftime. In the second half, they continually found answer's to Auburn's comeback attempts. The Bulldogs trimmed the deficit to 35-32 with 2:09 remaining, but efficient free-throw shooting and a stingy defense held off Auburn's rally.
"It wasn't won until the end," Madison said. "When we were up five with two minutes left, I thought our ball handling was good enough for us to hold on and hit some free throws."
Sofia Fulton's 13 points led Lourdes in the victory.
"This is a really good win," Fulton said. "Our last game was rough, so it was good to come back after that. I trusted my teammates, and I felt confident to shoot. We moved together as a team."
Fulton's post presence presented headaches for Auburn.
"We've been working with her all week on being more of a presence inside," Madison said. "She had a couple of nice post moves tonight."
The defense received praise from Coach Madison, as his unit prompted multiple steals and blocked a handful of surefire Auburn buckets.
"I was most pleased with our post defense," Madison said. "They have some strong, physical girls. Our post defense was effective tonight."
"We were hustling and trusting our teammates," Fulton said.
Aspen Meyer added 10 points for the Knights, while Gracie Ragland tallied seven.
Harmony Franke led Auburn with 11 points, and Jaeleigh Darnell cracked double figures with 10. The Bulldogs fall to 6-6 and return to action on Friday when they face Fairbury.
Lourdes Central Catholic (8-4) gets another stiff test on Friday when they face an 11-1 Lincoln Lutheran team.
"They're going to give us everything we want," Madison said. "We'll dig in, and I expect us to fight just as hard as we did tonight."
"We're getting stronger," Fulton said. "I can tell we are improving each game. I'm really excited. We'll keep practicing, working hard and playing our best game."
Check out the full interviews with Fulton and Coach Madison below.