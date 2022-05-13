(Nebraska City) -- An injury once looked like it would damper Lourdes Central Catholic senior Caleb Howard's prospects of playing college football. But the kicker is headed to Midland to join their program.
"I'm super excited," Howard said. "I wanted to continue to play at the next level."
Howard's desire to play collegiately was almost derailed by a lateral meniscus tear last soccer season.
"I couldn't start kicking until August," he said. "So it wasn't on my mind. I was on crutches from about May to June. I was scared to get back into kicking, but I kept working with it. That was good."
His road to recovery featured a chance encounter with the coaching staff at Midland with the help of Lourdes head coach Jon Borer.
"Coach Borer sent out an email to the seniors about a showcase event in December," he said. "I went there and met (Midland head coach Jeff) Jamrog. The rest kinda happened."
Everything felt right about Midland.
"I loved Coach Jamrog," Howard said. "The location was great. I liked the small size."
The academics checked the boxes, too.
"I met with one of the business professors," he said. "He felt like a great guy. The major I was thinking about was sports management. I wasn't ready to go to a bigger school where you can't have a connection with your teachers."
Howard joins a Vikings program that went 6-5 in 2021.
"The coaches are great," he said. "They expect a lot out of you and your work ethic."
Howard is uncertain what his first year will look like, but he's optimistic his time at Midland will be a great experience.
"I'll report in August," he said. "I've got different showcases and stuff throughout the summer. I hope I can continue playing football and make memories."
Check out the full interview with Howard below.