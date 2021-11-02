(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic is one of the final eight teams remaining in the Nebraska Class D-1 football playoffs and are poised to make some noise with a senior-laden bunch.
The Knights extended their season after a 53-20 win over Sutherland in the second round. The win wasn't as easy as the final score indicates, though, as Sutherland raced to an early lead after a pair of touchdowns.
"The first time we saw film on Sutherland, we knew they were going to be a physical football team," said Lourdes Coach Jon Borer. "They were definitely underrated and did some nice things. We knew this was an opportunity to see how we could play against a physical team, and they punched us in the mouth. I was proud of our kids and how they responded. They didn't back down and knew this was a long game."
Borer attributes his team's resiliency to last year's second-round heartbreak, where the Knights surrendered a fourth-quarter lead to eventual state champion Dundy County Stratton.
"Our kids remembered that," Borer said. "There was a poster on the wall all summer during weights that showed the score at the beginning of the quarter and at the end. Our kids understand it's a long game, and you can never take anything for granted. It (Friday) was definitely a testament to our kids."
Lourdes hopes to continue their winning ways this week when they face Cross County in a state quarterfinal. The Cougars enter the showdown at 9-1 after an impressive 67-36 victory over Weeping Water.
"They are a really good football team," Borer said. "Everyone has earned the opportunity to be here."
Cross County has a pair of 1,000-yard rushers -- Haiden Hild and Carter Seim. Seim ran wild against Weeping Water, totaling 312 yards and seven touchdowns.
"He's one of the best running backs in the state," Borer said. "And they have a lot of kids around him and don't just carry the ball with one kid."
The Cougars run a single-wing offense, something unique to the Knights. However, Borer feels his team's attention to detail has them ready for the challenge.
"They do it really well," he said, "but one of the best parts of our defense is that we've been disciplined. We understand they are good at what they do and continually understand how we can counterpunch. We have some football-smart kids that can understand those things."
Offensively, Borer feels his team must produce the big plays they've been accustomed to this year with Nebraska commit Blake Miller at quarterback.
"Not many teams in Class D-1 spread it out like we do," he said. "I think there's some potential for us to create some nightmares for other teams. We have an opportunity to make plays and do some things that they haven't seen. If we can execute and protect the football, we have a shot."
Kirt Manion will have the rundown of Lourdes Central Catholic/Cross County on the Keast Auto Center Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show from 9:30 until 11 on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Borer below.