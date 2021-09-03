(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic senior Blake Miller followed up a sterling performance last Friday night with a life-changing decision.
Just days after leading the Knights to a state-ranked win over Falls City Sacred Heart, Miller announced he will walk-on to the University of Nebraska.
“I went up there on an unofficial visit in June, and I talked with some of the coaching staff,” Miller said. “They said they had a spot for me as a walk-on, and they kept in contact through the whole recruiting process. Recently, I just contacted them and said I wanted to accept it.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior had a strong junior season despite playing through a broken finger. He moved off quarterback to the tight end position, but he’s back behind center this fall and had a huge contest in their win over Sacred Heart, posting 245 yards passing, 153 yards rushing and six total touchdowns.
“(The coaches) were super excited,” Miller said of his commitment. “It’s a dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to play football for Nebraska. It was my favorite team growing up, and it’s just amazing.”
Miller says he isn’t quite sure exactly where he will fit on the field, but he says there has been some talk of safety with a potential move to linebacker if he continues to grow.
“The facilities are super nice,” Miller added. “Going out there and seeing their practice facilities and weight room. The food services for the athletes are super nice, and the coaching staff was super nice and super welcoming. They’re passionate, and it just felt like a really good fit.”
