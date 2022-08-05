(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic state champion field athlete Beau Lee has long felt the need to compete. He will get to do that at Nebraska.
"I'm really excited," Lee said. "I can't wait to get on campus and start the process. I'm looking forward to it."
Lee enters the Nebraska program as a walk-on.
"I wanted to compete at the highest level," he said.
Lourdes track coach Jim Thurman ran at Nebraska for legendary coach Gary Pepin. Pepin announced his retirement earlier this week but was instrumental in bringing Lee to Lincoln.
"My coach had a connection to him," Lee said. "He told him about me, and they were interested in having me as a walk-on."
The Huskers' success intrigued Lee.
"They have a program there," he said. "They're competitive in the Big Ten every year. Coach Pepin took that program seriously. I'm a competitive guy. Wherever I went, I wanted to compete. I wanted to compete for championships. That's what they do at Nebraska."
For Lee, the opportunity to join an athletic program at Nebraska is a dream come true.
"Since I was a little kid, I've been a big Husker fan," he said. "My goal was to become a Husker in whatever way I could. I'm thankful I found a way to do that."
Lee chose the walk-on chance at Nebraska over interest from smaller schools.
"I looked at smaller colleges at first," he said. "But as my senior year progressed, I wanted to be at Nebraska. If I wasn't given the opportunity, I might have gone to a smaller place. But I wanted to get my foot in the door at Nebraska."
His competitive drive led him to state championships in the long jump and triple jump last season.
"I've trained a lot this summer," Lee said. "I want to be as competitive as I can. I have high aspirations in high school. Now, I want to make a name for myself in college. My biggest motivator is my competitive drive. At Lourdes, I maybe didn't have as much competition pushing me as I will at Nebraska. I'm not going to stop until I get to their level."
Check out the the full interview with Lee below.