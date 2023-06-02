(Underwood) -- Underwood freshman Garrett Luett played well beyond his years on Friday in a convincing win over rival Tri-Center.
Luett spun seven stellar innings, striking out 10 in a no-hit outing that guided the Eagles (5-2) to a 5-0 win over Tri-Center (6-3).
"I feel very good," Luett said after the gem. "I threw well, and my defense stepped up for me and made the plays. This is a big confidence booster."
"You can't do much better than a no-hitter," Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. "Last year, they hit him around good. He wanted another shot. He threw well. He had command of all three pitches. I'm very happy for them."
The Class of 2026 Iowa commit allowed a pair of baserunners in the first inning on an error and a walk. Those would be Tri-Center's only baserunners until the seventh inning, as Luett sent down 17 consecutive batters.
"I didn't really change anything after that first inning," Luett said. "I just kept doing what I was doing. I threw the ball on the outside corner well, and my changeup and curveball were working."
"He works hard," Vanfossan said. "Baseball is his passion. He's a competitor. He doesn't like losing or failing. He's struggled at the plate, but executing on the mound shows maturity."
Luett got run support early as Mason Boothby homered from his leadoff spot to give the Eagles an early 1-0 lead. Jack Vanfossan got on with a single soon after and scored with some nifty baserunning to give the Eagles a 2-0 edge.
"(Boothby) is another one that's been struggling at the plate," Vanfossan said. "We're not going to set state records for hitting, but we know our guys are capable of putting the bat on the ball. He's barreled some balls. Tonight, he got a hold of one."
Underwood tacked on one more run in the fourth and two in the fifth to grow their advantage to 5-0. Boothby and Vanfossan finished with two hits apiece, while Ryker Adair, Lucas Bose and Nick Hackett also had knocks for the Eagles.
The win closes a busy week for Underwood. They won't have much time to rest as they have six games in five days, beginning with a tilt against Riverside on Monday.
"It's cliche, but we'll take it one game at a time," Vanfossan said. "It's a long week. It's a sprint. People say it's a marathon, but in Iowa high school baseball.... it's a sprint. We'll get back to it and play a scrappy Riverside team."
View the full interviews with Luett and Coach Vanfossan below.