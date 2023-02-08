(Diagonal) -- Diagonal girls basketball rides a five-game win streak into the postseason behind the stellar post play of senior Taylor Lumbard.
Lumbard has crashed the boards and been a scoring threat for the Maroonettes (14-7) in their wins over Melcher-Dallas, Orient-Macksburg, Lamoni, East Union and Hamburg.
"We're very motivated," Lumbard said. "We don't want this to end. We have the goal to keep going. We want it badly."
Four of those wins came last week when Lumbard averaged 16.2 points and 14.2 rebounds per contest. She reached a career milestone against Lamoni when she scored her 1,000th career point. That bucket put Lumbard in the 1,000-1,000 club (points/rebounds).
"It means a lot," Lumbard said. "I've always tried to focus on rebounding, but my teammates get me the ball."
Throughout her career, Lumbard has developed the mentality that her team needs every rebound.
"Not giving the other team second opportunities is big," she said. "At the beginning of the game, I feel what the refs are going to give me and pick my battles. If I have fouls to give, I get more aggressive in the second half. If they're going to let me play, I go for all of them."
While she's a beast on the board, Lumbard wouldn't have tallied 1,000 career points without a knack for the ball.
"We try to space out and work on ball movement," she said. "We're always looking for opportunities."
Lumbard is part of a senior nucleus that includes Anna Newton and Kira Egly.
"We've been playing together for a long time," Lumbard said. "We spend every day together. We do everything together to make it come together on the basketball court. We can read each other. It's great."
Their chemistry has the Maroonettes playing some of their best ball heading into the postseason.
"We're working on moving the ball and not forcing up shots," Lumbard said. "I think the postseason can have something in store for us."
Diagonal opens the postseason Thursday night against Lenox. The Tigers (11-8) were a 55-50 winner in the December 19th meeting, but both teams feel they've improved since then.
"It was close last time," Lumbard said. "If we can focus on our rebounding and make baskets, I think we have a chance."
Within the matchup, Thursday's contest pits Lumbard against Lenox star Sadie Cox, who averages 18.3 points and 14.9 rebounds per game.
"I like the challenge," Lumbard said. "You have to know where she is and find her when a shot is up. I have to make sure to find her and box her out. It's a good challenge."
Hear much more with Lumbard below.