(Sully) -- AHSTW football's memorable 2022 campaign ended on Friday night.
The Vikings couldn't overcome some early miscues -- or the adverse conditions -- in a 20-0 loss to Lynnville-Sully in a Class A state quarterfinal.
"I'm really proud of this group," Coach G.G. Harris said. "The effort and everything they put into it made me better. That's why it hurts so much. Lynnville-Sully is a really quality club. They took advantage of a lot of opportunities tonight."
Friday's game took place in constant rainfall. The wet conditions made passing nearly impossible, which stymied AHSTW's passing attack that produced so much success in the regular season.
"We couldn't throw the ball," Harris said. "But the conditions were what they were. We can't control that. I thought we fought and scrapped all night."
A pair of costly fumbles halted AHSTW's ground attack. And the Vikings (10-1) found themselves in an early deficit after Lynnville-Sully running back Corder Noun Harder returned a first-quarter punt for a touchdown.
A partially blocked punt in the second quarter gifted the Hawks (11-0) a short field. They took advantage with another touchdown by Noun Harder to take a 14-0 lead into halftime.
"We wanted to make a play and got antsy," Coach Harris said. "We couldn't consistently move the ball. Some of it was our own doing, and some it was Lynnville-Sully doing a great job."
Lynnville-Sully added another touchdown in the second half to bring the final score to 20-0.
The Hawks will face West Hancock in a Class A state semifinal on Thursday morning.
The loss ends AHSTW's stellar season. The Vikings took on all challengers in the regular season, cruised to a Class A District 7 title and came within one win of the program's second trip to Cedar Falls in five years.
"The amount of progress these guys bought into," Harris said. "They became students of the game. It was a lot of fun. You don't get that stuff back."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Harris.