(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills girls track team enters Tuesday's Corner Conference Meet with a pair of standouts and a talented, young group that continues to make strides under Coach Kyle Fichter.
"We've been happy," he said. "We have a number of freshmen. So to see our kids compete against some good teams has been exciting."
The Knights recently won their home meet behind their youth and versatility.
"We move kids all over and try different stuff," Fichter said. "They've been willing to try new things and work on different things. It's been pretty exciting."
The Knights have 22 on their roster, which has allowed them to score plenty of points at meets.
"Coming out of junior high, you don't have time to work and fine-tune," he said. "We've focused, and the kids are taking to it well. The work ethic of all the kids has been fantastic. It's a great group of kids to work with."
Junior Teagan Ewalt and sophomore Emily Madison have led the Knights' young lineup.
Ewalt was a state qualifier in the 400 last year, while Madison has flourished in the hurdles and high jump.
"They allow us to do a lot of things," Fichter said. "If we are in meets we feel we can win, we stick them in individual races, and they score a lot of points. They are great leaders by example of being versatile."
Bella Gute, McKenna Woods, Carlie Chambers, Kimber Wederquist, Ellie Switzer, Lilly Barbour, Trinity Kates, Mylie Hughes, Chloe Kirchert, Macy Mitchell and Hannah Wilson have also contributed for Fremont-Mills this season.
The Knights' ability to piece together relays and score points should benefit them at Tuesday's Corner Conference Meet, which they host.
They entered last year's conference meet as the presumptive favorite, but were stunned by Essex.
In hindsight, Coach Fichter feels his team left some points on the track last season.
"We had a good shot," he said. "Essex just outperformed us. Their girls competed and did what they needed to do. Hopefully, last year's missed opportunity is still fresh in their minds, and we can go compete."
Derek Martin has reports from the Corner Conference Track Meet on Tuesday. Check out the full interview with Coach Fichter below.