(Cedar Rapids) -- St. Albert’s magical run came to an end in a 1A state semifinal on Wednesday night.
The Saintes (15-14) had their eight-match win streak snapped by No. 4 seeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck (34-2) in straight sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“I think we were a little tight,” Coach Angie Lantz told KMA Sports. “That was a really good team across the net. They’re ranked what they’re ranked for a reason, and I thought we battled very well.”
St. Albert couldn’t quite get over the hump in each of the two sets, putting together some of their patented charges back late in each frame before the Rebels consistently found a big play.
Saari Kuehl was one of three players with at least nine kills for Gladbrook-Reinbeck, finishing with match highs in kills (16) and digs (21). Ava Wyatt added 11 kills and Megan Cooley finished with nine. As a team, the Rebels hit .270 and averaged 21 digs per set in a scrappy performance.
“They weren’t letting anything drop,” senior Allie Petry said. “We were mixing up our shots and everything. They did a good job of picking up everything.”
One night after a highly efficient performance in an upset victory over top-ranked Janesville, St. Albert managed to hit just .090 for the match. The Gladbrook-Reinbeck defense grew stiffer throughout the event, too, with the Saintes hitting .175 in the first, .073 in the second and .024 in the third.
Petry and Lauren Williams had 11 kills apiece for St. Albert, but there were just 10 other winners from the rest of the squad. Petry also led the team with 16 digs while Landry Miller added 13 and Williams had 10.
“The first two sets we weren’t getting things to fall our way,” Lantz said. “I think we got tight and played a little safe at times.”
Maddy Horvath (13) and Ella Klusman (12) combined on 25 assists while Petry and Elizabeth Elkins had two aces each.
While Gladbrook-Reinbeck will move on to play in the state championship on Thursday night against Burlington Notre Dame — a three-set winner over Gehlen Catholic — St. Albert will be left to celebrate an incredible run.
That run started with a sweep of the Hawkeye Ten Conference co-champion Red Oak, and they picked up seven more victories immediately after that. In regional play, it included wins over the defending state champion (Sidney) and three state ranked foes (Coon Rapids-Bayard, Newell-Fonda and Janesville).
“It’s still surreal,” an emotional Lantz said. “They’ve worked so hard, and I’m proud.”
This year’s team was Lantz’s eighth state tournament squad over the last 10 years. Prior to 2011, the Saintes had never been to Cedar Rapids.
“Every year is new and exciting,” she said. “I am so thankful to be a part of this program and to bring these kids here to experience this. It’s been great for them, but it just makes my heart so happy.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Lantz and Petry below.