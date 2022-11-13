(Kansas City) -- Patrick Mahomes' four touchdowns led the Chiefs to a 27-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Mahomes completed 26 of his 35 attempts for 331 yards and four scores.
Travis Kelce led the receiving corps with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Noah Gray also caught touchdown passes.
Isiah Pacheco led the rushing attack with 82 yards. The Chiefs sacked Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence five times. Chris Jones had a team-high 1.5 sacks while Khalen Saunders, Leo Chenal and Willie Gay also go to to Lawrence.