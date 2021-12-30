Patrick Mahomes
Photo: Chiefs.com

(Kansas City) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named AFC Player of the Month on Thursday. 

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 4-0 record in December, tossing for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns in wins over the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers and Steelers.

This marks the fourth time Mahomes has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in his career.

View the full list of monthly award winners below. 

AFC D: Jerome Baker, LB, Miami

AFC ST: Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati

NFC O: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay

NFC D: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

NFC ST: Thomas Morsted, P, Atlanta 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.