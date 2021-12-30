(Kansas City) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named AFC Player of the Month on Thursday.
Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 4-0 record in December, tossing for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns in wins over the Broncos, Raiders, Chargers and Steelers.
This marks the fourth time Mahomes has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in his career.
View the full list of monthly award winners below.
AFC D: Jerome Baker, LB, Miami
AFC ST: Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati
NFC O: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
NFC D: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
NFC ST: Thomas Morsted, P, Atlanta