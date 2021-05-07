(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were on opposite ends of shutouts on Friday night.
Cardinals (19-14): The Cardinals shut out Colorado 5-0. Nolan Arenado notched a pair of hits against his former team. Dylan Carlson also muscled two hits. Harrison Bader drove in two, Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt and Jack Flaherty had one RBI each. Flaherty earned the win, allowing only three hits and striking out six in seven innings of work.
Royals (16-15): The Royals left the bases loaded in the ninth and lost their lead in the AL Central with a 3-0 loss to the White Sox. Salvador Perez was a perfect 4-for-4 on the evening. Andrew Benintendi, Carlos Santana, Hanser Alberto and Michael Taylor had one hit apiece. Brad Keller struck out six and allowed five hits and three earned runs in 6 innings of action.