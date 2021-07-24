(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Tigers for the second consecutive night while the Cardinals fell to the Reds again.
Royals (41-55): A five-run seventh inning led the Royals to a 9-8 victory. Nicky Lopez posted a team-high three hits. TCarlos Santana and Salvador Perez drove in three runs each on one and two hits, respectively. Santana homered, and so did Salvador Perez. Whit Merrifield, Ryan O'Hearn, Hanser Alberto, Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor also recorded hits. The Royals relied on eight pitchers, but it was Jake Brentz that received the win.
Cardinals (49-50): The Cardinals dipped below .500 with a 5-3 loss to the Reds. Dylan Carlson and Paul DeJong had two hits each while Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman each doubled. Jake Woodford received the loss.