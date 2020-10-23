(Tabor) -- Seth and Jake Malcom ran wild for Fremont-Mills while their defense stymied Woodbine's explosive offense for a 46-26 victory in an 8-Man Pod 16 championship contest Friday night.
"Very physical game," Coach Jeremy Christiansen told KMA Sports. "Both teams played extremely hard. We knew coming in it was going to be very physical. Woodbine is extremely good. They put in some situations where we had to make some adjustments. I thought our kids played very well. In the second half, we started taking control up front, which I think was the difference."
The Knights scored on their opening drive, which went 55 yards on eight plays, capped by a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jake Malcom to Paxten Van Houten.
Following a defensive stop, Malcom tossed his second touchdown of the night -- this time on a screen to brother Seth to give F-M a 14-0 lead five minutes in.
However, Woodbine quickly responded, getting on the board with a 59-yard run from Layne Pryor to bring the score to 14-6.
The next few possessions of the game put it on pace to be a high-scoring affair. The Malcom brothers hooked up again for a receiving touchdown to push the lead to 20-6, followed by a fumble recovery for a touchdown from Woodbine's Caleb Wakehouse. Jake Malcom's fourth score of the quarter, a 53-yarder to Owen Thornton, brought the score to 26-14 after one quarter.
Woodbine scored early in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 26-20, but that would be the final score of the half. The Tigers had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the first half, but a costly turnover deep in F-M territory brought the game into the half at 26-20.
F-M pushed their lead to 12 late in the third with a touchdown pass from Jake Malcom to Cooper Langfelt for Malcom's fifth passing touchdowns.
The Knights then added another touchdown to extend the lead to 40-20 and held off Woodbine's comeback to advance to the Round of 16.
Defensively, F-M stifled a Woodbine offense that had posted 182 total points in their previous two games.
"I think we played well in space," Christiansen said. "We were able to be aggressive up front with some smaller guys, which allowed our linebackers to free flow."
Offensively, Jake Malcom posted a career night at quarterback going 18/23 for 246 yards and five scores.
"There were a lot of open areas," he said. "The receivers did really good."
"We've been preaching to Jake all week long about being effective and efficient," Christiansen said. "He was efficient tonight."
A large part of the Knights' passing success came in the screen game, paced by Seth Malcom, who caught seven passes for 76 yards and two scores.
"We just tried to get our athletes in space," Seth Malcom said.
Seth was also F-M's leading rusher with 129 yards and two scores on 20 carriers.
While he shined offensively, Jake also had a strong presence on defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Woodbine was led in the defeat by 162 yards and two scores from Pryor. The Tigers conclude their season at 6-2.
The victory for F-M extends their season, which has been a unique one due to a three-week cancellation due to COVID-19.
"Those weeks off kinda hurt us," Seth Malcom said. "But we've got back into the swing of things."
The Knights will now await to see who they will face next Friday, which should be announced Saturday at noon.
"We just got to mentally prepare, make sure we get good reps and be ready to go," Christiansen said.
Complete interviews with the Malcom brothers and Coach Christiansen can be heard below.