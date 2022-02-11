(Tabor) -- Thanks to a massive night from senior Jake Malcom, and a pair of early surges in both the first and second half, the Fremont-Mills boys basketball team advances to the second round of Class 1A Districts in dominant fashion.
After skidding on a 1-4 streak into the postseason, the Fremont-Mills Knights (8-14) secured their fourth-straight win this season over the Essex Trojans (2-19) with a huge 75-34 win over the Trojans Friday night.
"It's a good win for us, when it comes to the postseason you use the old Jim Valvano 'survive and advance,' and that was our thought there," Fremont-Mills Head Coach Steve Raymond said. "We just wanted to make sure on the offensive end we attacked from the inside out, and defensively try to put as much pressure on them as we could."
Raymond's team played that goal to perfection in the first quarter, jumping out to a quick 17-0 lead in the first four minutes of play and forcing six turnovers in the first quarter alone. Malcom would dominate down low in the first quarter picking 13 of the Knights' 23 first-quarter points.
"We got the ball going side-top-side a lot and got it in to the low post," Malcom said. "That's really where Paxten (VanHouten), Kyler (Owen), Brady (Owen), and really everybody got it to me down low."
"He's a pretty good player and I like that he's on our team, and he's stepped up for us all year," Raymond said. "I felt so bad for him last year, he had a wrist injury that really affected our play last year, and now he's showing the talent he has, and he's just a joy to coach."
The Trojan's would show some life late in the first with an 8-0 run. However, Kyler Owen drained a three late for the Knights and gave them a 23-12 lead at the end of one. Fremont-Mills would establish a 6-2 run to start the second and finish it off with another 6-1 burst cementing an 18-point, 39-21 lead at halftime.
It would be Deja Vu to start the second half as the Knights would put up a fantastic third quarter outscoring the Trojans 24-3 in the frame and surging them to a 63-24 lead with a quarter to play.
"It just gives you the opportunity to sprint the floor, kind of loosen up the muscles a little there to get to where you can play in rhythm, that's what you want to do," Raymond said. "Unfortantely, I thought we got a little out of rhythm when we subbed a little bit, but those are some things that we'll fix and those guys also stepped up in the second half and made some of those plays."
Ike Lemonds and Brady Owen would both knock in a three-pointer in the final quarter of play, and J.T. Mahaney would also sink a pair of buckets late, securing the Knights 75-34 win.
"I think it shows that we're battle-tested, you know this year we've had a lot of close games that unfortunately didn't end the way we wanted them to," Raymond said. "But once again, this team's been through it all. We faced adversity all throughout the year whether it was sickness, or injuries, or other things like that that our kids couldn't."
The Knights would have two players in double figures, including Malcom, who finished the night with a whopping 35 points and eight rebounds, and Brady Owen, who finished with 10 points. Lemonds would also finish with nine points, while VanHouten finished with six points and six rebounds.
Tony Racine would pace Essex with 12 points while snagging seven rebounds, Skylar Hall had seven points, and Qwityn Vanatta chipped in with six and five rebounds.
The Knights move to 8-14 on the year, advance to the second round of Class 1A District 14 play, and take on the St. Albert Falcons (9-11) on Monday. Meanwhile, the Trojan's season comes to an end at 2-19.
You can catch the full video interviews with Jake Malcom and Fremont-Mills Head Coach Steve Raymond below.