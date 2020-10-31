(Martensdale) -- Nebraska commit Seth Malcom was not ready for his time in a Fremont-Mills jersey to be over quite yet and it showed as he helped guide the Knights to a 58-42 victory in a Class 8-Man third-round contest Friday night.
"It was a shootout, no doubt about it," Coach Jeremy Christiansen said. "I thought our guys were resilient."
"It means everything," Malcom said. "Playoffs, everyone is 0-0."
Fremont-Mills went three-and-out on their opening drive while Martensdale-St. Marys took advantage of a short field and scored on a touchdown pass from Jack Franey to Troy Holt to give M-SM an 8-0 three minutes.
A F-M turnover gave the ball back to the Blue Devils, who capitalized with a fourth-down touchdown from Franey to Holt to push the lead to 16-0.
However, Fremont-Mills settled in and found the scoreboard with a bruising 40-yard touchdown run from Malcom to narrow the deficit to 16-8.
The Blue Devils scored on a third consecutive drive, doing so this time with a touchdown pass from Jack Franey to Hogan Franey to extend the lead to 22-8 after one quarter.
Fremont-Mills opened the second quarter with another touchdown run from Malcom, this time from 10 yards out. The Knights' defense then clamped down and stopped Martensdale-St. Marys on fourth down at the F-M 5. A Malcom 12-yard touchdown and the ensuing touchdown tied the game at 22 with 1:16 remaining.
Martensdale-St. Mary's seemed to be in a good spot with an extra possession before the half and the prospects of getting the ball back to begin the second half. However, their offensive drive stalled in the waning seconds of the half and they were forced to punt.
The Blue Devils opted to punt to Malcom, who bobbed and weaved his way down the field and scored with no time remaining to give the Knights a 30-22 lead heading into the break.
"They punted, it bounced twice and I had to make a play before half," Malcom said. "I found an open hole, followed my blockers and did what I could."
"It was a huge play," Christiansen said. "Seth made a great play."
The second half provided just as many fireworks as the first half, if not more.
Early in the third, Malcom was temporarily sidelined due to an apparent injury and F-M turned the ball over one play later, which resulted in another touchdown pass from Franey to Troy Holt. The two-point try failed, bringing the score to 30-28.
On F-M's next drive, it was Jake Malcom's turn for a dazzling run. The junior quarterback shredded multiple tackles and artfully scored from 24-yards out to extend Fremont-Mills' lead to 36-28 with 2:09.
The momentum was short-lived, though, as Holt took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown. A successful two-point conversion tied the contest at 36 with 1:58 left in the third.
The Knights' faced a 3rd & 8 on their ensuing drive when Jake Malcom bought himself enough time to find a wide-open Owen Thornton for a 63-yard score to give the Knights a 44-36 lead heading into the fourth.
In the fourth, Fremont-Mills started the frame with a brilliant defensive stop, forcing Martensdale-St. Marys to turn the ball over on downs at the F-M 14. The Knights then pieced together a methodical nine play, 66-yard drive that culminated with a 22-yard touchdown from Malcom to push the lead to 52-36 with 2:42 remaining.
Each team would score another touchdown en route to Fremont-Mills' 58-42 victory.
A large reason for F-M's 16-point comeback was because of their second-half adjustments, highlighted by the decision to show a two-man front defensively, which stymied Martensdale-St. Mary's high-powered offense.
"It was able to make those zones smaller," Christiansen said. "I thought our guys stepped up to the challenge."
Paxten Van Houten was extremely instrumental in the Knights' defensive success, creating constant pressure on Franey and making many timely tackles.
"They have studs all over the field," Van Houten said. "The coaches were sending me on blitzes. It was easy to get pressure when the d-line was eating up all the blocks."
Offensively, Malcom pieced together an all-around performance reminiscent of those KMA Sports Hall of Famer Nate Meier had during the Knights' 2011 state championship run.
Malcom battled through an injury to post 332 rushing yards and five scores to go with his dazzling, game-changing punt return touchdown.
"I just tried to do what I could and help my team every play," Malcom said.
"He definitely stepped up and made plays," Christiansen said. "We leaned on him heavily tonight."
Martensdale-St. Marys' offensive production was paced by senior quarterback Jack Franey, who threw for 211 yards and three scores, rushed for 70 yards and also scored on the ground. Holt caught eight passes for 76 yards and two scores while also running for a touchdown to complement his kick return score. Martensdale-St. Marys' concludes their first season in Class 8-Man at 8-1.
The victory for Fremont-Mills (6-1) moves them into a state quarterfinal for a fifth consecutive year. They will look for their fourth state semifinal trip in the last five years, and ninth in the last decade, when they face CAM (9-0) Friday night in Tabor.
The Knights and Cougars were slated to play each other on October 2nd, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues. The Knights have found a way to survive and advance the past two weeks, but they know the challenge gets harder as the postseason run gets deeper.
"It's going to take a very physical effort," Christiansen said. "They are good. They put you in space and find the weaknesses you have. It's going to take a perfect game.
Ryan Matheny and Mike Wood will have the call from Tabor next Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interviews with Van Houten, Malcom and Coach Christiansen can be viewed below.