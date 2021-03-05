(Des Moines) -- Nodaway Valley's first trip to the state tournament ended on Friday morning with a 47-45 loss to Maquoketa Valley in a Class 2A semifinal.
"Our kids showed a lot of grit and heart," Brian Eisbach said. "It's not what we wanted, but I'm damn proud of what we accomplished this year."
The Wolverines (24-1) overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and had a chance to win it or send it to overtime in the waning seconds.
"This group is special," Eisbach said. "What better stage to show the state how we play?"
"I'm super grateful for this experience," junior Maddax DaVault said. "I wouldn't want to do it with any other team. This team is special."
Nodaway Valley scored the first points of the game, but Maquoketa Valley put together an 8-2 run in the final minutes of the first to take a 16-12 lead.
A jumper from Maquoketa Valley senior Emerson Whittenbaugh gave the Wildcats a 26-24 after one half -- a half that featured seven ties and lead changes.
Maquoketa Valley opened the half with 10 of the first 12 points to push their lead to 36-26 and led 39-33 going into the fourth.
However, the Wolverines scratched and clawed their way back, tying it at 45 with 45 seconds left on a three-point play from Macy Kuhns. Kuhns' game-tying sequence prompted a Maquoketa Valley timeout.
The Wildcats were complacent with burning some clock and playing for the final shot, but a foul on Nodaway Valley with six seconds left sent Maquoketa Valley's Ella Imler to the line for a one-and-one. Imler calmly sank both free throws, giving Maquoketa Valley a 47-45 lead. It was Nodaway Valley's turn to call a timeout.
Lexi Shike's full-court heave was tipped by Maquoketa Valley, giving the Wolverines a reset on their end of the floor with 4.5 seconds to go and a chance to win it or force overtime.
Freshman Lyndsey Davis received it, but the Wolverines could not get the look they wanted. Time expired on the game and Nodaway Valley's season with a heartbreaking two-point loss.
"We were trying to set up a back cut for Maddax with some false action," Eisbach said. "They did a really good job of jamming her, and we had to throw it up for grabs. It's just one of those things where you draw it up, and it didn't work the way we wanted it to."
DeVault paced Nodaway Valley's scoring efforts with 15 points.
"I thought the stage would really affect me, but all of us just treated it like any other game," DeVault said.
Davis added 11 for the Wolverines.
"I just tried my hardest to fight through everything," Davis said. "I know we didn't pull it out, but I thought we played good."
Seniors Shike, Corrine Bond and Kuhns scored eight, six and three apiece in their final high school games. Kuhns also served eight assists and was a force on the defensive end. Bond and Shike corralled eight and two rebounds each.
The senior trio concludes their careers with a record of 72-22. They were also responsible for an outright Pride of Iowa Conference title and the first state tournament appearance in program history.
"They were able to lead with positivity and love," Eisbach said about his team's seniors.
The loss concludes a whirlwind week for the Wolverines that featured many firsts.
"It was a lot of fun," Eisbach said. "This is heartbreaking, but every game has a winner and loser, just like in life. We have to appreciate what we have done."
The Wolverines' two starting underclassmen -- Davis and DeVault -- hope to use the experience as motivation for a similar result next year.
"I think this will be a big motivator," DeVault said. "I have seen how special this is. I want to do it again."
Whittenbaugh paced Maquoketa Valley (25-0) with a team-high 19 points. The Wildcats will face either Dike-New Hartford or West Branch in the championship game on Saturday.
The complete interviews with DeVault, Davis and Coach Eisbach can be viewed below.