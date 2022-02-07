(Lincoln) -- Nebraska freshman Alexis Markowski earned her sixth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor on Monday.
Markowski averaged 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in three games for the Huskers last week.
She opened the week with 16 points and 15 rebounds against Rutgers, followed with 18 points against Penn State and finished with eight points and 12 rebounds against Maryland.
This is the fourth time Markowski has won this award in the past five weeks.
View the full release from Nebraska athletics here.