(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to a 13-3 win over St. Joseph on Monday night in MINK League action.
Isaiah Marquez hit a pair of home runs and drove in three, Taylan Mullins-Ohm also went deep among two hits and had three RBI of his own and Mason Maners, Travis Welker and Dylan Bailey posted two hits each for the A’s, which pounded out 12 hits.
Cameron Hood was impressive with 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief, allowing just one hit while striking out one. The A’s (24-4, 19-3) are back in action on Wednesday evening at home against the Des Moines Peak Prospects.