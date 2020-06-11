(Martensdale) -- One of Class 1A's most dominant baseball programs is hopeful to once again have a presence at the state tournament this season. But first, Martensdale-St. Marys is just thankful to have the opportunity to get there.
"It was nice to have that opportunity," Coach Jon Fitzpatrick said. "There are going to be a lot of eyes on us. We understand we are very thankful and just looking forward to it."
Fitzpatrick admits that his team didn't always feel confident about the prospects of having a season.
"It would change every day," Fitzpatrick said. "That kind of emotional roller-coaster was difficult. As a coach, you're trying to relay information to players and parents. All along you just have to prepare as if they are going to say yes. There were a lot of unknowns."
One thing that isn't unknown is the dominance and tradition of the Martensdale-St. Marys baseball program. The Blue Devils went 34-7 last season and 12-1 in the Pride of Iowa Conference. The Blue Devils also qualified for the state tournament for the 16th time in school history.
"The guys did a really nice job of sticking to the process of getting a little better everyday," Fitzpatrick said. "We like to ask almost daily how we can better as a team. I feel like they did a really good job of getting themselves a little bit better so we were playing our best come postseason.
"One of the keys to our success is that we do tend to play really well come July. That's obviously a good time to do so."
A large part of the Blue Devils' success came from their stingy pitching quartet of Cole Cassady, Carson Elbert, Isaac Gavin and Matt Hughes.
Cassady served primarily in a relief role, tossing 25 innings with a 2-1 record, 1.12 ERA and 35 strikeouts. Elbert made seven starts, posted a 1.54 ERA and fanned 38 batters. Gavin went 11-1 in 14 starts with a 1.47 ERA and 65 strikeouts while Hughes -- a freshman last year -- went 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 25 strikeouts.
"They just throw strikes," Fitzpatrick said. "With the pitch count situation, if you can just throw strikes and let your defense make plays, you're going to be successful."
Elbert led the Blue Devils bats last season hitting .419 with 35 RBIs while drawing 31 walks. Cole Cassady hit .402 with a .581 on-base percentage and 24 RBIs.
Kasey Carter hit .393 and drove in 29 runs while Cael Cassady hit .385 with 26 RBIs. Trey Baker and Jack Franey were also stellar at the plate, hitting .373 and .343, respectively. Sean Miklus, Troy Holt, Hogan Franey, Brooks Trom and Dillon Fouts were also cogs in the M-SM lineup.
The Blue Devils return all but one contributor from a team that made the state tournament, so it's safe to say the expectations are high. However, they always are at Martensdale-St. Marys. Coach Fitzpatrick is hopeful this team can once again ride the process to Principal Park for the ninth time in the past decade.
"We always have the goal of getting to Principal Park," Fitzpatrick said. "We really stress trying to go 1-0 today. I know it's cliche, but I feel like we've lived that over the last decade. Let's just keep getting ourselves better. What can we learn about ourselves going into postseason, so we can be playing our best and make another run."
The Blue Devils open the season Wednesday against Albia. The complete interview with Coach Fitzpatrick can be heard below.