(St. Marys) -- While the 2020 State Baseball Tournament will likely be anything but normal, the presence of Martensdale-St. Marys in the Class 1A State Tournament will be.
The Blue Devils are regular customers at Principal Park, making their fourth consecutive trip, 10th in the past 11 years and 17th trip in school history.
"It's something the guys strive for," Coach Jon Fitzpatrick said. "They know the work that's needed to put in to ultimately get back to Principal Park. It's nice to be able to go there four straight years."
Unlike many teams, the Blue Devils (26-1) did not let a shortened season deter them from playing a hefty amount of games. Friday's state quarterfinal against Kingsley-Pierson will mark their 28th game of the season. Fitzpatrick says that was the plan all along -- play as many games as they could.
"That's our mentality every single year," he said. "We can play 40, so let's schedule 40. This year was going to be the same thing. We didn't play the very first night, but played every single day from there on. It was all about seeing as many at-bats as we could possibly get and see as much live pitching and put ourselves in as many situations that could possibly come, learn from that and play again."
It's helped the Blue Devils that they have a bevy of stellar arms. Isaac Gavin has thrown 27 innings with a 1.52 ERA and 40 strikeouts to lead M-SM while Matt Hughes (5-0, 3.21 ERA, 20 strikeouts), Carson Elbert (5-1, 2.04 ERA, 39 strikeouts), Sean Miklus (4-0, 0.54 ERA, 36 strikeouts) and Cole Cassady (2-0, 0.38 ERA, 34 strikeouts) have helped the 1A No. 1-ranked team hold opponents to a .181 batting average.
"They just come in and control the zone so well," Fitzpatrick said. "They do a nice job of keeping pitch counts low, which helps out when you're playing every day."
Offensively, the Blue Devils are hitting .380 as a team with the likes of Elbert, Cassady, Gavin, Miklus, Kasey Carter, Brooks Trom, Cael Cassady and Jack Franey.
"They've done a really, really nice job of keeping this super simple," Fitzpatrick said. "If you're throwing in, we're going to look to drive it to left-center. If you throw it away, we are looking to go gap-to-gap. They've done a very nice job with a simple approach and trying not to do too much."
The Blue Devils open the Class 1A State Tournament Friday at 10:30 against Kingsley-Pierson -- only 26 hours after the state tournament brackets were unveiled. Kingsley-Pierson enters the tournament at 15-2 in a loaded Class 1A field that comprises of a combined 89 state tournament appearances and 24 state titles between Martensdale-St. Marys, Kingsley-Pierson, Don Bosco, Remsen, St. Albert, South Winneshiek, Newman Catholic and Burlington Notre Dame.
"It is absolutely loaded," Fitzpatrick said. "There are really, really nice teams. They may be an eight-seed, but I don't think that means much this year. It seems like there's a lot of parity in 1A."
The Blue Devils have been the consensus No. 1 team in Class 1A all season and drew the top seed for the state tournament, but they aren't paying any attention to that or the alleged pressure that typically comes with it.
"Our guys know it is honestly just a number," Fitzpatrick said. "I don't know about a target on our back. It's just another day as far as being number one. We are excited to be able to be at that spot."
Fitzpatrick was a guest on Thursday's "Upon Further Review" as part of the KMAland Catchup. The complete interview with him can be found below.