(Martensdale) -- A season full of high expectations has lived up to the hype so far for the Martensdale-St. Marys boys, who are currently 17-0 and ranked No.3 in Class 1A.
"It's been good so far," Coach Joe Franey said. "We have had some times where we played really well. We've also had some times where things just haven't gelled yet. I still feel like we haven't played our best basketball."
That's a scary thought for the Blue Devils' future opponents. They entered the season with lofty goals and as a presumptive state championship favorite. Coach Franey says the pressure has been evident at times, but they have made the most of it.
"It's been a struggle for all of us," Franey said. "The expectations were high. It's been the same group that the community has talked about for five or six years. They hear how good they are supposed to be. I think we were full of ourselves early in the season. It's taken a while to get over that and realize that we need to play basketball and keep improving."
The offense has been firing all cylinders Coach Franey's squad, as they are averaging 74 points per game thanks to a deep and talented roster that features seven players averaging at least five points per game.
"One of our major strengths has always been our depth," Franey said. "We can play six, seven or eight guys and not really miss a beat."
Trey Baker and Jack Franey have led the Blue Devils' deep squad. Jack Franey, the point guard, is currently averaging 13.5 points per game. Franey also leads the squad in both steals (45) and assists (120) and averages 4.2 rebounds per game.
"Jack runs the offense," Coach Franey said. "He's been doing that since the third grade. He's got it under control and can distribute the ball and looks to pass first instead of shoot."
Baker -- a Graceland commit -- has been a swiss-army knife for Coach Franey's rotation with 14 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
"He can do whatever," Coach Franey said. "He can shoot from the inside, outside, play defense and move the ball also."
However, the Blue Devils are far from a two-man show. Carson Elbert and Hogan Franey are averaging 10.8 points per game apiece. JT Archibald contributes 10 points and leads the team in rebounds. Troy Holt and Derek Kleve have also been vital to the Blue Devils' efforts.
Martensdale-St. Marys returns to action Friday night when they face Central Decatur before concluding the regular season with Knoxville, Murray and Panorama.
If the Blue Devils are to return to state for a second consecutive season, they will have to get through 1A District 13. Which also features Diagonal, Orient-Macksburg, Lenox, Southwest Valley, Earlham, East Union, Nodaway Valley and Bedford.
"We need to keep working on our offense and our movement," Franey said. "Our biggest thing we've struggled with on the defense. At times, we lose our focus. If we lose our focus against any of those teams, we will be in trouble."
The complete interview with Coach Franey can be heard below.