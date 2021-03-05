(Martensdale) -- The Martensdale-St. Marys boys are back at the state tournament for the second consecutive season.
This year's trip may have been more expected than last year's, but that doesn't mean Coach Joe Franey's squad isn't thankful for another trip to Des Moines.
"It's still just as exciting," he said. "We are all happy and excited."
The Blue Devils' most recent state tournament berth comes after a 45-35 victory over Tri-Center in a Class 1A substate final. Their defense flexed its muscle in the win, holding T-C's dynamic duo of Leyton Nelson and Ethan Alfers to only eight points apiece.
"Our defense was really good down low," Franey said. "They are really good, but we forced them into some tough situations. I'd say the defense was the part that won it for us."
Offensively, the Blue Devils meticulously carved their way through Tri-Center's patented 1-3-1 defense.
"We knew we had to be patient against their 1-3-1," Franey said. "They are really long and athletic. It was a planned stall, we just waited to pick our openings. We did the same thing last year against Mount Ayr."
Martensdale's stall approach late in the game is the latest of many approaches they've been able to take this season, thanks to their bevy of playmakers and experience.
"We can play any style," Franey said. "These kids have been together since third grade. Being together and in these certain situations really benefits us."
From an outsider's view, it might look as if it's been smooth sailing for the Blue Devils (24-0), but Coach Franey will be the first to tell you that isn't the case.
The Blue Devils were dealt a crushing blow in the offseason when Brooks Trom, who was expected to be a key contributor, was diagnosed with leukemia.
"That threw us for a loop and gave us something to rally around," Franey said.
Other injuries, and COVID, also hindered the Blue Devils' this season, but the lineup of Trey Baker, Carson Elbert, Hogan Franey, Jack Franey and JT Archibald made the most of it.
Last year's trip to the state tournament was a new experience for Coach Franey's squad. However, this year they enter with a better sense of what to expect.
"All of our kids know what it's going to be like," Franey said. "We are a lot calmer this year. They've set their mind to take it one game at a time."
Martensdale-St. Marys opens the Class 1A State Tournament with a quarterfinal tilt against Easton Valley.
The River Hawks (22-0) average 68 points per game, led by 6-foot-5 senior Kaleb Cornilsen's 23.3 points per contest.
"Easton Valley is big," Franey said. "It's a really good team. We might have to change some things up for them, but we are working on all that right now."
Easton Valley/Martensdale-St. Marys game is scheduled for noon on Monday.
