(Martensdale) -- After a season-opening loss, the Martensdale-St. Marys girls basketball team has rattled off six consecutive wins in dominant fashion.
The 1A No. 8 Blue Devils hope to continue that run as they head into a busy stretch with three quality opponents on tap.
Martensdale-St. Mary's opened the year with a loss to 3A No. 7 Solon. They rebounded from that defeat with wins over Clarke, Interstate 35, Woodward-Granger, Wayne, East Union and Southwest Valley by an average of 32.3 points per game.
"We're starting to get some things put together," Coach Tim Baker said. "The game against Solon didn't go so hot. We had to take a step back and start it over. We're still a little reactive, but several kids have stepped up, appreciated and understood where we're coming from. We feel like we're headed in the right direction."
The Blue Devils have been aggressive through their first seven games. Baker credits that as a large part of their success.
"We want to be in attack mode all the time," he said. "We're not going to be the largest team, but we want to play to our strengths. We need to be moving and dictate the tempo. It has to make sense to us at all times."
Junior Brynnly German averages 16.4 points and 5.4 assists per game to lead Martensdale-St. Marys' offense. Campbell German (13.9 PPG, 2.7 APG) and Sophia Shannon (12.1 PPG, 2.3 APG) complement Brynnly.
"We know what we're going to get out of them on a nightly basis," Coach Baker said. "They're extremely dedicated. They own the progress and success they've had because of their work ethic."
The Blue Devils average 59.6 points per game, but Baker feels his team can still improve offensively.
"We feel like we're getting things done," Baker said. "But we need to spend a lot of time in the half-court. The game is won and lost in half-court. We intend to spend a lot of time there."
Carolyn Amfahr and Hadley Pearson have also been stout contributors on the offensive side.
Campbell German averages 6.3 rebounds per game, and Brynnly German (6.0 RPG), Hadley Pearson (4.1 RPG), Sophia Shannon (4.0 RPB) and Ellie Baker (3.1 RPG) have also been steady forces at the rim. The Blue Devils also average 17.9 steals per game, led by 4.0 from Brynnly German.
The Blue Devils hope to continue their winning ways this week, but it won't be easy. They travel to Grand View Christian Monday and Nodaway Valley on Friday night. They end the 2022 portion of their schedule next Tuesday when they host Van Meter.
"All three of those are quality opponents we're excited about," Baker said. "We're looking at everything we've been working on and how we can add those. These next three games are important to us."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Baker.