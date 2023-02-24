(Atlantic) -- Martensdale-St. Marys girls basketball controlled the tempo in the second half, resulting in the Blue Devils' second state tournament appearance in the past four seasons.
The 1A No. 14 Blue Devils (21-4) buried 10 triples and pieced together just enough defensive stops to beat 1A No. 7 St. Albert (17-7), 67-61, in a Class 1A regional final Thursday night.
"I'm super excited for the kids," Martensdale-St. Marys head coach Tim Baker said. "They've worked super hard. We battled a lot to find our identity. It took us awhile to find our stride. Eventually, we just went with who we are. We're happy with the way it turned out."
"Last year, we barely didn't make it," junior Brynnly German said. "It feels good to actually make it."
The elation of Thursday's win is a 360-degree turn from how the Blue Devils felt last year when they squandered a double-digit lead to North Mahaska in a regional final.
"We went into halftime last year, and everybody was excited," Baker said. "We felt like we had already accomplished what we wanted. This year, we showed a lot of adversity."
The two squads played to a 13-13 tie after one quarter, and St. Albert took a 29-26 lead into halftime.
The Blue Devils' offense woke up in the third quarter, tallying 21 points to take a 47-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
St. Albert's offense hit a cold stretch early in the fourth quarter, and Martensdale-St. Marys capitalized by slowly growing their lead to as many as nine. The Blue Devils defense stifled St. Albert's potent interior attack in the fourth quarter to secure the program's fifth trip to state in program history.
Martensdale-St. Marys had four in double figures. Carolyn Amfahr paced their efforts with 20 points. Amfahr provided a spark beyond the arc for the Blue Devils five 3-pointers.
"My teammates got me open," she said. "It's hard when you're not having a good night. Having a good night in a big game like this feels good."
Campbell German (12 points), Ellie Baker (11 points) and Brynnly German (10 points) also reached double digits.
"We have five threats on the floor all the time," Baker said. "Everybody is very confident."
Campbell German posted a double-double with 10 rebounds.
"(Coach) Baker told us to wall up," German said. "That's what we did. And we doubled down."
Her presence in the paint helped neutralize a St. Albert attack that feasted inside early in the game. Despite a game-high 26 points from Missy Evezic, the Blue Devils contained her down the stretch.
"We tried to keep them off-balance and moving things around," Baker said.
Ella Klusman scored 10 points, Lena Rosloniec added eight points for St. Albert and Lilly Krohn posted seven. St. Albert ends their season at 17-7. The Saintes graduate two seniors: Rosloniec and Landry Miller
Martensdale-St. Marys now shifts their focus to the Class 1A State Tournament. The Blue Devils are the No. 8 seed and will face defending state champion Bishop Garrigan (23-1) Wednesday afternoon at 1:30.
"One thing I learned a long time ago is, this is really hard to do," Coach Baker said. "We're going to celebrate this and cherish this. When the time comes, we'll get (state) figured out."
Click below to view full interviews with Campbell German, Brynnly German, Amfahr and Coach Baker.