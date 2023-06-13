(Martensdale) -- Fresh off a third place finish at the state tournament a year ago, Martensdale-St. Marys softball is rolling again in 2023.
The Blue Devils are 12-2 record on the season and rated No. 2 in the IGHSAU Class 1A softball rankings.
“[I’ve seen] a willingness to take on the challenge of being a new team this year,” Martensdale-St. Mary’s head coach Emily Wood said. “We have a good returning core, but we did lose four seniors out of our starting lineup from last year, and that’s quite a bit. The girls have tried some different positions out and they’re willing to work at those positions to do what’s best for the team.”
Standout pitcher Campbell German was an integral part of her Martensdale-St. Marys’ success last season, and she’s even better this year.
The sophomore currently holds a 4-2 record, a 1.00 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched to go along with a .488 batting average and a team-high 17 RBI thus far.
“[German] is getting herself in good counts and staying in control,” Wood said. “She’s gotten a lot better control of her changeup and that’s a pick she feels comfortable throwing this year… so it’s nice to have that. She’s consistent in what she wants to throw and she has good communication with her catcher to set up batters for how she wants to pitch them.”
At the plate, the Blue Devils have reaped the benefits of having an elite slap hitter in sophomore Ellie Baker, who’s batting .519 with 11 RBI and 27 hits.
“[Baker] has worked incredibly hard in the offseason to really finesse her slapping ability,” Wood said. “She’s starting to understand how to read defense. When she sees them hanging back, she’s comfortable enough to drop a bunt and she’s starting to get that drive down, too.”
A trip to the state semifinals and a roster loaded with young talent naturally brings along high expectations and elevated pressure to perform; something that Martensdale-St. Marys is looking to block out.
“They've responded really well to [expectations],” Wood said. “We just focus on taking it one game at a time. We talk about playing each game like it’s state-championship caliber. We know we can compete with anyone so we just go out there and compete to the best of our ability every night and hope that it gets us where we want to be by the end of the year.”
Experience is the best teacher, though, and despite having mostly underclassmen, there is no shortage of experience amongst the Blue Devils.
“They’re learning how to compete in those close games and they’re not letting one mistake derail them,” Wood said. “Just learning from those experiences and from being in the state tournament last year helps us feel comfortable in those big moments. They know that one hit can change the game.”
Rankings, regular season wins and conference titles are all great, but Martensdale-St. Marys knows the ultimate goal is to win the last game of the season.
To do that, though, the Blue Devils look to improve upon their timely hitting.
“We need to be firing on all cylinders,” Wood said. “We definitely need to be able to produce more runs consistently. We know we have great pitching and great defense, but being able to plate runs and string together hits in those tough games seems to be a struggle.”
The Blue Devils look to build up to their goals for the season with checkpoints along the way, refusing to lose sight of the importance of every contest.
“We take it game-by-game,” Wood said. “We want to win the conference… host a regional final and then make it to state. If we get to state, the goal is to win the whole thing. But we do take it one game at a time, because if you start looking ahead too much, then you start looking past opponents and you lose games that you shouldn’t.”
Martensdale-St. Marys is back on the diamond Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. when it travels to Leon for a road date with Central Decatur.