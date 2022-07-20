(Fort Dodge) -- There will be a new state champion in Class 1A.
That's because the Martensdale-St. Marys softball team sent shockwaves across the state with an impressive 7-2 victory over Newell-Fonda in a state quarterfinal on Tuesday.
"We played as a team," Coach Emily Wood said. "Up and down the lineup, everyone did their job and played together. They played the game they were capable of playing all year. It's nice to see that take place at the state tournament."
"It means a lot," pitcher Campbell German said about the win. "We weren't expected to go anywhere as the seventh seed. But when we work together, we can do anything."
The win was an emphatic start to the Blue Devils' first state tournament trip since 2018.
"The seniors wanted it really bad," Wood said. "They put the work in all year."
Newell-Fonda (35-5) got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second, but the early deficit never fazed the Blue Devils (28-2).
"We just needed to fight back," German said. "That gave us the push to keep going and come up with the win."
The Blue Devils fought back with a run in the third to tie it at 1, but Newell-Fonda added another run in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 lead.
Then Martensdale-St. Mary's muscled two runs in the fourth and never looked back. The Blue Devils tacked on three more runs in the fifth to grow their lead to 6-2, and added an insurance run in the sixth with German's solo home run.
"At first, I swung at a bad pitch," German said. "I told myself I just needed to make contact."
Sydney Bears added a hit and two runs scored for the Blue Devils, and Ellie Baker managed a hit and an RBI.
"We were excited," Bears said. "We knew people didn't think we were going to win. I was excited to hit. When I made contact, I felt good and knew I was helping my team out."
Aside from her solo dinger, German shut down one of Class 1A's best offenses with only four hits.
"Cam did what Cam does best," Wood said. "And that's throw a good game. She has great pitches. When her stuff is working, her defense is confident. We expect this from her every night.'
Tuesday's win has the Blue Devils two victories shy of the program's second state title in school history. They hope to move one step closer when they face Twin Cedars (27-3) in a semifinal on Wednesday.
The two squads met on June 13th, and Twin Cedars won 3-0. However, Wednesday's game is a clean slate.
"We'll go out, play our game and not try to be someone we're not," Wood said. "We just need to stay in control of our game."
Check out the full interviews with German, Bears and Wood below.