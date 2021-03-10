(Des Moines) -- The dream season for Martensdale-St. Marys came to a finish on Wednesday evening.
The Blue Devils (25-1) dropped their first game of the year in a 1A state quarterfinal to No. 1 North Linn (27-0), 63-50.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“We had a couple stretches there where we had some sloppy turnovers and gave them some easy baskets,” Blue Devils head coach Joe Franey said. “We knew if we did that, we would be in trouble.”
The game may have been decided during a stretch prior to halftime. Following a Carson Elbert 3-pointer, Martensdale-St. Marys pulled within 23-21 with just over four minutes left in the first half. However, the Lynx used an 11-2 run to close out the half, finishing with a “logo 3” from Austin Hilmer.
“They’re all the time after you, and there’s no let up,” senior Trey Baker said. “With a team like that you can’t make many mistakes.”
The lead would stretch as high as 14 in the third, but to the Blue Devils’ credit they did have a shot in the air to push it down to six early in the fourth. That miss led to a Dylan Kurt layup and virtually put the game away.
While the loss ended the Martensdale-St. Marys season, it hardly told the story of this group that made history the past two years with a trip to state in 2020 and a state tournament victory this past Monday.
“They just gut out performances,” Coach Franey said. “That’s the thing with this group. They have a lot of heart, and it starts with that senior class. They just don’t like to lose.”
“It’s everything,” junior Hogan Franey said. “It means so much with the program the last 10 years, playing with these guys through elementary school.”
Hogan Franey scored 19 points on five made 3-pointers to lead the Blue Devils while Carson Elbert and Trey Baker added 10 apiece. Jack Franey pitched in nine points of his own.
Starters JT Archibald, Baker, Elbert and Jack Franey and reserves Troy Holt, Derek Kleve and Baize Gibson suited for the final time. Brooks Trom is another senior on this year’s roster, who has been battling leukemia throughout the season. Good news, though, came this week that Trom is now cancer free.
“That made everybody’s day,” Coach Franey said. “We wanted to win tonight, but hearing that Brooks is recovering, that means more than anything.”
Check out video interviews with Coach Franey, Hogan Franey and Baker below.