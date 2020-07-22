(Creston) -- The number one team in Class 1A advances to their fourth straight state tournament appearance as Martensdale-St Marys defeats Mount Ayr 11-3.
The Blue Devils found themselves down early after the top of the first inning after Jaixen Frost's RBI single gave Mount Ayr an early one run lead.
“Honestly our strategy was to score first and put pressure on them and we weren’t able to do that. We were able to take the lead and continue to put that pressure on them and make them make plays. We hit the ball really really well tonight,” Blue Devil head coach Jon Fitzpatrick said.
Martensdale- St Mary’s plated five runs in the bottom of the first thanks to a three run home run from Kasey Carter to take the lead and never give it back. A big part of the success at the plate for the Blue Devils was the discipline. The team walked a total of nine times in the ballgame.
“The umpires zone was pretty tight and we learned to adjust. Their pitchers couldn’t find the zone as good and coach told us to be disciplined and pick out the one you want and if you get walked you get walked,” Cole Cassady, who walked a total of three times, said.
In what has been such an odd season for high school baseball this fourth straight trip to the state tournament feels extra special for the team.
“We’ve been talking about how it could be our last day since we started four to five weeks ago. We truly have been taking it one day at a time because you don’t know when COVID is going to hit. It’s obviously a real thing and we’ve been doing everything we possibly can to keep everyone safe but just to be able to advance and play another day is a good feeling,” Fitzpatrick said.
Martensdale- St Marys finished the game with 11 runs on nine hits and defensively gave up three runs on seven hits. The Blue Devils will now get set to play either Friday or Saturday depending on later outcomes.
“We’ve been there and have gotten the monkey off our back. We’re tired of just going to state we want to take it all this year,” Cassady said.
The Raiders of Mount Ayr end their season with a 12-3 record. Martensdale- St Marys will reach the state tournament for the 17th time as a program.
“We know we will play early, so we will get up early tomorrow morning and have an early practice. To kind of get used to that as well as taking fly balls with the sun in different spots. We are just excited to continue playing ball,” Fitzpatrick said.
To see the full interview with Cassady and Fitzpatrick click below.