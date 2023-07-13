(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys softball enters the Class 1A State Tournament as the top seed and the favorite to win the state title.
They certainly have the firepower to accomplish that honor, but the Blue Devils aren't worried about that right now. They're just cherishing the program's 11th trip to state in program history and second consecutive.
"We're feeling good," Martensdale-St. Marys head coach Emily Wood tells KMA Sports. "We've been preparing for this all year. Our conference helped us prepare for this moment. We're excited to get back there and get to work."
The Blue Devils (25-6) reached state with a 4-0 win over Collins-Maxwell in a regional final Monday night. Three first-inning runs did the trick.
"Our energy was high," Wood said. "The whole team contributed. They had good at-bats."
Monday's win was the latest strong offensive performance in a season where the Blue Devils' success at the place has surprised Coach Wood. They hit .339 as a team, led by Ellie Baker's .443 average. Five daily starters: Baker, Campbell German, Brynnly German, Aunie Berger and Sydney Bears hit over .350 for the MSTM lineup.
"The question mark coming in was if we'd be able to produce enough," Wood said about the offense. "We've had good plate approaches, seen good pitches and got ourselves in good counts. We're consistently producing one through nine."
Junior Campbell German has been stellar in the circle. German struck out 11 batters and allowed only two hits in the regional final. German has thrown 102 innings this year with a 0.82 ERA and 174 strikeouts.
"Everyone knows she's going to go all out," Wood said. "That sets the tone for everyone else. She hits her spots well. She doesn't get rattled. She stays in the game no matter what happens."
Martensdale-St. Marys is one of three Pride of Iowa Conference teams in the 1A field. Southeast Warren drew the No. 2 seed, while Wayne is the No. 3 seed.
"Playing in our conference and our non-conference schedule prepared us," Wood said. "We faced quality pitching and had to face good hitters."
The Blue Devils returned six starters from last year's team that reached the semifinals. While the talent was undoubtedly there, they tried to focus on the process and drown the noise, such as being ranked No. 1 for most of the season.
"We just took it one pitch at a time," Wood said. "We never thought about how anyone was ranked. We just did our best on every pitch."
The Blue Devils open the state tournament against No. 8 seeded St. Edmond (23-11) in a state quarterfinal Tuesday at 5 PM. The Gaels are making their first trip to state in eight years.
"We don't know a lot about them," Wood said. "We're going to prepare our best for them. We have to have good plate appearances and play our best on defense. Anybody can beat anybody at this point. If we give them free bases, they'll take advantage and we'll have to dig ourselves out of a hole."
