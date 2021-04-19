(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys senior Jayda Gay is headed to Graceland to continue her softball career.
"I feel like I have proved to myself that the hard work and dedication has paid off," Gay said. "Being able to continue my career in college means the world to me. I was able to do what I've always wanted to do."
Gay has been a five-year starter for the Blue Devils.
"I've always put pressure on myself to be the best I can," she said. "Softball has given me another family and done so much for me."
She had her choice of schools but ultimately chose Graceland.
"Simpson reached out to me early in the recruiting process," she said. "I went to a couple of camps at Wartburg. I talked to some other schools, but they just weren't as interested as Graceland. Graceland just felt different. I felt wanted there."
Gay is quite familiar with Graceland Coach Todd Verwers. Verwers coaches at East Union and previously coached at Martensdale-St. Marys.
"My first tournament coach was Coach Verwers," she said. "I've known him since I was seven. Todd is an amazing coach. I'm so happy he's given me the opportunity."
Graceland checked the boxes academically, too.
"It's small like Martensdale-St. Marys," Gay said. "I'm not going to be just another number. I'm going to know my teachers. The environment is amazing."
Gay has played shortstop and third base during her career. However, she expects to play second base at Graceland.
"I'm ready to prove to them that I want to be there," she said.
Click below to hear full interview with Gay.