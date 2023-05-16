(Martensdale) -- The Martensdale-St. Marys girls track & field team is preparing for a busy week in Des Moines.
The Blue Devils will have eight events at the Class 1A State Meet. That number is one more than last year.
"We're super excited," Martensdale-St. Marys head coach Josh Hart said. "My goal when I took over the program was to qualify for as many events as possible. This group has put in a lot of hard work. Seeing it pay off is exciting."
The Blue Devils participated in the Class 1A District Meet at Madrid. They won two events -- Brynnly German in the 400 hurdles and the 4x400 team of German, Ellie Baker, Carolyn Amfahr and Campbell German.
"We knew what times we had to run," Hart said. "And the girls came out and performed. We got the times we needed. We're excited about that."
Only the event champion in Class 1A district meets automatically qualifies for state, while the top 14 at-large times, jumps and throws from across the state also qualify for state. The Blue Devils patiently waited for the list of qualifiers to be released. When those came out, they learned they had six more qualifiers: Campbell German in the 800, Karson Oberender in the 1500 and 3000 and their 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley relay teams.
"Halfway through the season, I thought we had a shot of qualifying everything we qualified," Hart said. "We knew the competition at districts would be tough. I had a lot of girls on pins and needles waiting on that list."
Oberender -- a freshman -- has been a welcomed addition to the lineup. She was the Pride of Iowa Conference champion in the 1500 and 3000.
"We knew what kind of runner she was," Hart said. "She doesn't have top speed, but she out-works everyone every single day."
Brynnly and Campbell German were state qualifiers last year. Brynnly made it in the 400 meter hurdles, and Campbell was a qualifier in the 800. Brynnly was a state medalist (seventh), while Campbell finished 13th.
"If the younger kids want to see a role model, those are three great ones to look at to see what they need to do to be at that level," Hart said about Oberender and the Germans.
The Blue Devils will be plenty busy in the relays. Campbell German is part of the 4x800 and distance medley, Brynnly German is on the distance medley and 4x400, Amfahr is on the 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley, Baker is part of the 4x800 and 4x400 and Maryann Hart will contribute to the 4x800 and distance medley. Sophia Shannon contributes to their sprint medley.
"We've moved some girls around throughout the year," Coach Hart said. "We've played with lineups and tried to get girls in situations where they can succeed. We made moves late in the year, and our 4x400 jumped up to No. 2 (in Class 1A). The flexibility of having 21 girls out helps us find the magic combinations that work for us."
Like every other school in the state, Hart hopes his team can leave Des Moines with some hardware.
"We have one or two relays we look to be competitive with," Hart said, "We want to focus on those. In the individual stuff, Brynnly is ranked high. I don't need to dial her in much. Karson, it's going to be about calming down. We'll make sure she's focused and calmed down. We took almost all of these girls to state last year. I hope the experience is beneficial to us, and we can step out there, ready to go."
Check out the full interview with Coach Hart below.