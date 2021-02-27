(Creston) — For the second time in school history and second year in a row, the Martensdale-St. Marys basketball team is going to the state tournament.
The Blue Devils (24-0) held off a late charge from a scrappy Tri-Center (20-4) squad to win 45-35 and punch their ticket to Des Moines.
“It’s amazing,” said Head Coach Joe Franey. “It’s been a long year with COVID, our injuries and Brooks Trom and everything he’s been going through. Our kids just kept responding night after night. That’s a heck of a basketball team we just beat on this court tonight. I just can’t believe it.”
The teams traded barbs early on, but a Carson Elbert 3 and an offensive rebound and put-back from JT Archibald pulled MSM in front 13-8 after one. In the second quarter, Tri-Center rolled out its patented 1-3-1 zone defense, which slowed the pace considerably. The Blue Devils led 25-18 at the break.
In the second half, the paced slowed even more to a crawl, as the third quarter ended 6-6, giving MSM a seven-point advantage heading into the final frame.
In the last eight minutes, Tri-Center three times got the score within four or five points, but could never get over the hump and get it to one possession. The Blue Devils were able to run clock and made free throws down the stretch to pull away for the 10-point win.
“Getting the lead early on them was huge,” said Franey. “Then they went to the 1-3-1 and we wasted some time and got a few easy baskets. The kids played their hearts out on defense. They did everything they could on that end.”
Elbert led three players in double figures for MSM, as he finished with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.
“We’ve been working for 10 years for this,” said Elbert. “When we lost at state last year, I said we would be back next year. We’re back and that’s all that matters.”
Trey Baker tallied 11 and Archibald finished with 10 in the victory.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Elbert and Franey in a video interview you can view below.
Tri-Center got eight points each from Leyton Nelson, Ethan Alfers and Mason Rohatsch in the loss.