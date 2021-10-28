(Martensdale) -- Following a wild opening round win, Martensdale-St. Marys is preparing for round two of the Class 8-Player state playoffs.
The Blue Devils (7-2) used a strong second half to outscore BGM in a 74-52 victory, clinching their first playoff win since 2003.
“It was a shootout,” Blue Devils head coach Derek Wharton told KMA Sports. “Both teams went back and forth and were very successful offensively. It was 42-40 in the first half, but our defense stiffened up in the second half. We got a couple turnovers, a pick six and just played a lot better in the second half.”
For the Martensdale-St. Marys offense, it was all about the running game. The Blue Devils churned for 434 yards on 46 attempts, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. Sophomore Kade Mullins had 190 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries while junior Hunter Anthony needed just seven touches for 144 yards and three scores. Junior Logan Wearmouth added 109 yards and a touchdown on 15 totes.
“We’ve got three really good running backs,” Wharton said. “They’re feeding off each other right now and running extremely hard. It’s really fit our personality a little bit better this year. We can throw it if we have to, but we have really focused on the running game the last five, six weeks and made that the primary on offense.”
William Amfahr’s two interceptions and Wearmouth’s pick six proved vital for a defense that allowed just 12 points in the second half. And that’s a defense that has been relied upon plenty this season, posting three previous games with eight points allowed or less.
They will need another strong defensive performance this week when they welcome undefeated WACO, Wayland (9-0). WACO skimmed past Edgewood-Colesburg in the opening round for a 39-36 victory.
The Warriors’ bread is buttered with their own strong running game. Junior Simeon Reichenbach has 1,143 of their 2,232 rushing yards this season and has scored 19 touchdowns.
“They’re very physical,” Wharton said. “The first thing that jumps out at you is that they’re really good up front and have a really good running back. They’re in a tough district and going 9-0 is credit to them. It’ll be a big task for us.”
The WACO defense has been plenty opportunistic in forcing 29 turnovers in just nine games. They have 18 interceptions, led by seven from Mason Miller, and have 11 fumble recoveries, which is topped by the four from sophomore Colton Leichty.
“Every week, we just need to execute at a high level on offense and take care of the football,” Wharton said. “On defense, we need to tackle extremely well. We’ve been able to do that for the most part.”
WACO’s defense is ranked No. 5 in 8-Player this season, allowing just 14.9 points per game, but Coach Wharton believes his team is in the midst of a special run.
“We’re playing our best football right now,” he said. “I’m excited to watch these kids play on Friday night. They’ve kind of done it the hard way. We’re looking forward to the opportunity as I’m sure every team that’s still playing is.”
Ron Danks will have reports from Martensdale-St. Marys/WACO on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Follow all of KMA’s Friday night coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Wharton linked below.