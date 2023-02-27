(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys makes their fifth state tournament appearance later this week.
The Blue Devils (21-4) are in Des Moines for the first time since 2020 and are riding high following an upset victory over St. Albert in their regional final.
“I’m super excited for the kids,” Martensdale-St. Marys head coach Tim Baker told KMA Sports following our coverage of their regional final victory. “They’ve worked super hard. We battled a lot to find our identity, and it took us awhile to find our stride. Eventually, we just went with who we are. We’re happy with the way it turned out.”
Coach Baker’s team is guided by their scoring balance with a quartet of juniors averaging in double figures. Brynnly German leads that group with 13.2 points per game while Sophia Shannon is at 11.7 per contest, Carolyn Amfahr is putting in 10.6 and Campbell German is right at 10.0. Campbell averages a team-best 6.1 rebounds while Brynnly is the team’s top distributor with 5.6 dimes per game.
“We have five threats on the floor all the time,” Coach Baker said. “Everybody is very confident.”
Defensively, they all get after it with Brynnly (3.1 steals per game) and Campbell (2.9) right near three per game while sophomore Ellie Baker averages 2.2 and Shannon is just over a pair at 2.1.
Another junior — Hadley Pearson — has started 15 games and contributed in all 25, and sophomores Emily Hughes, Sydney Bears, Maryann Hart and Autumn Elbert and freshmen Carly Franey and Karson Oberender are others that been active in at least 15 games this season. Senior Kailey Phinney and freshmen Kathryn Ballard and Abigail White round out the list of contributors this season.
The state qualification for the Blue Devils came after a heartbreaking loss to North Mahaska in last year’s regional final. It was a game they led by double digits into the half.
“We went into half-time last year, and everybody was excited,” Coach Baker said. “We felt like we had already accomplished what we wanted.”
“Last year, we barely didn’t make it,” Brynnly German added. “It feels good to actually make it.”
Martensdale-St. Marys enters the tournament as the No. 8 seed and will take on top-seeded, top-ranked and defending state champion Bishop Garrigan (23-1), which is led by one of the state’s best all-time players in Iowa State signee Audi Crooks (32.2 PPG). It’s a program Coach Baker’s 2020 state qualifier met in the opening round when Crooks was a freshman, suffering a 55-40 loss.
“One thing I learned a long time ago, (qualifying for state) is really hard to do,” Coach Baker added. “We’re going to celebrate this and cherish this.”
Martensdale-St. Marys and Bishop Garrigan are slated for a 1:30 PM tip on Wednesday.