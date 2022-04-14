(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys senior Anna Parrott is going along with the family tradition and will play basketball at Simpson.
“My dad is a coach there and graduated from there,” Parrott said. “Same with my grandpa. It’s always been an option. I feel like it was an easy decision for me. I just didn’t really want to put a name on it quite yet. I wanted to see how everything played out a little bit, but I’m really happy with it.”
Parrott averaged 9.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.3 assists per game this past season for the Blue Devils, which advanced to a regional final and put together a 23-2 record.
“I had been contacting the coaches at Simpson for a good time now,” Parrott said. “I kind of just put it down between (playing basketball) or focusing on academics. I felt in my heart that I wanted to play basketball, so I wanted to sign with Simpson. I loved it there.”
In choosing to continue the family tradition, Parrott says it’s just a special feeling at the Indianola school.
“I think it’s the atmosphere of it,” she said. “I like the location of it. It’s close to home, and I’ve always really liked the campus and the people there.”
Parrott spent much of her career in the post at Martensdale-St. Marys, but a move to the perimeter is likely in the offing for the Storm, which won the American Rivers Conference again this past season.
“When I visited, it was a lot like the style that I did here at Martensdale,” Parrott added. “It reminded me a lot of my Coach Tim Baker and the family aspect. They talked a lot about how they grow together as a team, which I really appreciate. They’re very good at what they do, they’re friendly and they’re very successful.”
Listen to much more with Parrott in the interview below.