(Martensdale) -- What some thought might be a rebuilding year for the Martensdale-St. Marys football program is off to a 2-1 start.
"I think we've made some good improvement over the first three weeks," Coach Derek Wharton said.
The Blue Devils now control their own destiny in 8-Player District 8 thanks to a 32-26 win over Southeast Warren last Friday.
"We still have a lot of things to clean up, but I'm pleased with the effort the kids gave against a really good Southeast Warren team," Wharton said.
Coach Wharton's squad went 8-1 last season behind a high-powered offense. However, many pieces from that team graduated, including the leading passer (Jack Franey), rusher (Brooks Trom) and receiver (Troy Holt). Luckily, this year's cast of characters have also produced for the Blue Devils, and made tremendous strides along the way.
"The growth started this summer," Wharton said. "Our kids put in a lot of time in the weight room. I think we are starting to mature as a group and figuring out our place."
Senior Will Amfahr transitioned to quarterback this year and has completed 42 passes for 446 yards and seven scores. Amfahr also has 12 tackles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions on defense and serves as the Blue Devils' punter and kicker.
"He's had some experience," Wharton said about his signal-caller.
Sophomore Kade Mullins leads the rushing attack with 197 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries. Senior Hogan Franey leads the receiving corps with 13 snags for 179 yards and four scores. Grayson Phillips, Tyler Baker, Logan Wearmouth and Riley Nichols have also been trusted pass-catchers for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils are 2-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 8-Player District 8. They look to move to 3-1 and 3-0 on Friday when they face Lamoni. The Demons enter Friday's game at 1-2 and 0-1. Friday's contest will be the seventh meeting between Martensdale-St. Marys and Lamoni. Martensdale-St. Marys has won five of the six matchups, including last year's, 64-46.
"They are very disciplined and well-coached," Wharton said. "I expect the same thing this year. It should be a tight game."
Lamoni leans on the run with the combo of Javin Stevenson and Kade Nowlin, so Wharton says stopping the ground game is key.
"We are going to do what we do. Line up and play the way we do each week. We have to make sure we are tackling and getting to the ball. It's going to come down to execution."
Offensively, Wharton hopes his team avoids turning over the ball, something they've done five times this season.
"We have to do a better job of taking care of the football than we did in the first three weeks."
Tune into all of KMA Sports' Friday night football coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Wharton.