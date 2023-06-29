(Martensdale) -- After two contrasting games in the regular season, Pride of Iowa Conference rivals Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren will meet for a third time Saturday when the two schools meet in a Class 1A District 3 opener.
Martensdale-St. Marys sits at 8-17 with one regular season game left before the postseason. The Blue Devils are on a four-game losing streak after an impressive 14-2 win over Mount Ayr last Thursday.
"We played some tough teams and faced some really good players in the conference," Martensdale-St. Marys head coach Chris Kollbaum said. "We're right there. Our results haven't been what we wanted, but we've lost four conference games by a run."
The Blue Devils started the year 0-3, then won two in a row over Wayne and Southwest Valley. They've also picked up wins over Perry, Nodaway Valley, Panorama and another against Wayne.
The offensive production has come and gone throughout the year, leading to their ups and downs.
"We've lost games 1-0 and 2-1," Kollbaum said. "It's just a matter of putting the ball in play and scoring some runs. We have games where we strike out a lot. When we put the ball in play, we're pretty successful."
Junior Jaxson Bowlin leads the MSTM attack with a .439 average and 7 RBI, while Alex Martin hits .389. Logan Wearmouth has a .387 average and a team-best 17 RBI. Travis White, Cooper Oberbroeckling, Luke Frost, Charlie Tiano, William Denny, Riley Nichols and Cole Keller have also been mainstays in the lineup.
The Blue Devils have only four seniors in their lineup, so this year has been a great learning opportunity for the nucleus that returns next year.
"It's been a learning process," Kollbaum said. "We've talked about mixing things up at the plate and getting used to pitchers mixing things up. My sophomores and juniors have done a nice job acclimating to that stuff."
Pitching has been a strength for the Blue Devils this year. Bowlin, Frost, White and Wearmouth have seen most of the innings. Bowlin has thrown 31 1/3 innings with a 2.68 ERA and 32 strikeouts, while Frost has struck out a team-best 47 batters while owning a 2.88 ERA in 31 1/3 innings.
"They're mixing up pitches and hitting spots," Kollbaum said. "Both of them have about a 1.50 ERA in conference. They've done a fantastic job of competing."
Martensdale-St. Marys gets a third crack at Pride of Iowa Conference rival Southeast Warren Saturday. The Warhawks won both meetings, albeit in different styles. Southeast Warren was a 1-0 winner on June 2nd and used a 19-run seventh inning for a 24-7 win on June 16th.
"We've known a lot of those guys for years," Kollbaum said. "We know who they are. They were both tight games. I think we're two evenly matched teams."
Martensdale-St. Marys' keys to success are the same as they've been all year.
"Play good defense, throw strikes and hit the ball," Kollbaum said. "When we hit the ball, we win. If we can score some runs and put pressure on them, I think we have a good shot."
Hear more with Coach Kollbaum below.