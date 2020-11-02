(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Marys cleaned up with the release of the 8-Man District 6 awards.
Jack Franey was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year, Troy Holt picked up the Defensive Player of the Year and William Amfahr shared the Special Teams Player of the Year with Cade Nelson of Southeast Warren.
In addition, Southeast Warren’s Justin McCaulley and Murray’s Brycen Wookey were named Co-Lineman of the Year winners. Martensdale-St. Marys head coach Derek Wharton and assistant Ralph DiCesare were named Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year.
Find the complete list of first and second team and honorable mention all-district choices in the PDF below.