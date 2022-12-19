(Martensdale) -- The Martensdale-St. Marys wrestling team has momentum heading into the Christmas break after a massive effort.
The Blue Devils completed the 2022 portion of their schedule on Friday night with a team title at the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament.
"The boys really showed up," Coach Cody Cline said. "They had this one circled on the calendar. They wrestled tough and scored a lot of points. We needed everybody to get it done. It was a good day."
Cline's team totaled 187 points to win a hotly-contested battle with Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas.
The Blue Devils had three champions, seven finalists and 12 medalists.
"We knew coming we didn't have a full lineup," Cline said. "Everybody needed to step up and score points where they could. Their bonus points were the big things for us."
Conor Cassady (145), Riley Nichols (152) and Johnnie Cassady (160) were champions for the Blue Devils, while Levi Webb (106), Elijah Wheeldon (120), Sampson Henson (170) and Aidan Laird (285) were runners-up.
Webb is new to the lineup, but the rest of the squad entered the year with prior experience in the lineup.
"These guys have been in the system," Cline said. "Last year was a rough one for us. The steps they've taken this year have been cool to be a part of. They get better every year."
The conference title is a step in the right direction for the Blue Devils as they head into 2023.
"We tell them they have to show up and get better," Cline said. "We build brick by brick every day. This is a huge confidence booster. These guys are rolling right now."
The Blue Devils are off until January 7th, when they venture to Winterset for the Gary Christensen Invitational. Coach Cline hopes his team uses the time off to shore up their offensive arsenal.
"We get a lot of pins throughout the year," Cline said. "I want them to keep working and be offensive. We want to score a lot of points. We're not defensive wrestlers. We'll just keep doing that. We'll keep working towards scoring more points, being confident and aggressive."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Cline.