(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys senior and Indianola soccer standout Eric Schmidt has been preparing and improving his soccer skills for much of his life. Now, he’ll take those skills to the next level with Simpson.
“When I was exploring colleges, I was mainly looking for different types of degrees and if they offered a competitive soccer team,” Schmidt told KMA Sports. “When I looked at Simpson, I realized they had the different types of degrees I wanted to study and a very competitive soccer team. Adding on to that, I had a lot of connections with players (at Simpson) that I played with from previous clubs as well as my high school team.”
Schmidt, who scored four goals and passed out three assists in 17 matches during his junior season with Indianola, also says he found a strong connection with the Simpson coaching staff and enjoyed what he learned about the campus and school.
“I noticed the size of the school was small, and to me personally, that was a major factor,” he said. “Coming from Martensdale, I have 40 kids in my graduating class and the student to teacher ratio is a very good ratio. I felt like at Simpson the majority of the classes were very evenly distributed, and I felt like I could get my degree without any trouble.”
Along with the academic fit, Schmidt is excited to take his versatility to the pitch with the Storm, which went 12-4-3 this past season.
“I’m a very versatile player,” Schmidt said. “With soccer, that can mean keeping possession of the ball, either releasing the passes quickly or having more of a defensive mindset. In a soccer game, that’s very key for a team for a player that can adapt to the game while it’s going. I feel like I can bring that to Simpson, and we can become a very successful program.”
Listen to much more with Schmidt on his college decision in the audio file below.